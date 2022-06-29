{span}The Lincoln County High School chapter of Students Against Drunk Driving is raising funds to go to the national conference in Orlando next month. They recently held a car wash in Hamlin to earn money. Pictured, from left to right, are Madelyn Hall, Annamarie Davis, Erica Sallee, Nevaeh Adkins, and Hayden Fowler.{/span}
HAMLIN — The Lincoln County High School chapter of Students Against Drunk Driving is raising funds to go to the national conference July 13-16 in Orlando.
The group needs $4,400 to attend and has about $1,000 to go, said junior Anneliese McCloud, media director for the student organization. To earn money, the chapter has washed cars, had a yard sale, and sold concessions at school events. The latest event was another car wash Saturday in Hamlin.
According to their website, the SADD National Conference is where leaders from across the organization gather to empower, engage, mobilize, and change.
“As the nation’s premier youth health and safety organization, we provide training to student and adult attendees on topics such as mobility safety, substance abuse prevention, personal health, and leadership development. With amazing activities and brilliant guest speakers, you won’t want to miss the 2022 SADD National Conference,” the website states.
The chapter has never been to the national conference, McCloud said. It would be a great benefit to the group, she said.
“We’ve never been able to raise the money to do it before. It would help both our chapter and the community. There will be information and resources on programs and recruiting. There will be opportunities for student support and networking,” McCloud said.
Lincoln County High School has an active chapter, with the students organizing several events throughout the year and participating in others, including a dress and suit giveaway for prom, McCloud said.
Student organizations have not been as active in the last two years due to COVID but interest is starting to pick up again, McCloud said.
“There were no clubs for a while because of COVID, but we’ve been able to do more,” McCloud said.
McCloud joined SADD midway through the year.
“I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve made a lot of new friends,” she said.
According to the SADD website, Conference registration is $399 per student. This price includes all conference activities, a twilight park pass to Disney’s EPCOT, a SADD Birthday celebration at EPCOT, special treats/snacks, an awards luncheon, resort transportation, and more. The students also have to pay for hotels, meals, and transportation.
Anyone interested in helping the group get to Orlando can contact them on Facebook or contact the school, McCloud said.