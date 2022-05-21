HAMLIN – Several schools from across Lincoln County sent teams to the RADC Drone World Championships in Dallas.
Competition began on May 10 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas.
The Drone Boyz from Hamlin PK-8 placed third in the world and received the High Flyer Award, the team’s Kim Browning said. The team consists of Jack Shull and Reed Roberts, who are both sixth-graders, and Grayson McComas, a fourth-grader. The High Flyer Award is given to the top overall team. It is the highest honor given out in the RAD Competition.
The Mountain-Airs of Duval PK-8 placed eighth in the world and received the World Champion Middle School Flight Crew Award. The team consists of seventh-graders
Emma McClung and Isaac Thompson, and sixth-grader Kaylee Abbott. The Duval team is also coached by Browning. The Flight Crew Award is presented to a team that can clearly explain their communication plan for both on and off the field.
“The competition is a middle school and high school combined competition covering grades 6-12. Our kids were hungry and excited about the game. We followed them to two more competitions in preparation for Worlds. Drone Boyz finished their season with a Tournament Champion under their belt as well as the State Runner up. And they came runners up to the Mountain-Airs who rounded out their regular season with two Tournament Champion titles, three High Flyer awards, and a programming Skills champion,” Browning said.
Team 68150D from Hamlin PK-8 placed seventh in the world for programming. The team is composed of Emma Sanders, William Carter, and Abby Pauley. They are coached by Larry Harshbarger of Lincoln County High School.
Team 25506B from Guyan Valley Middle School placed seventh 7th in the World for programming. The team is composed of Charlie Lloyd and Colten Rakes. They are coached by Justin Altizer.
From Lincoln County High School, Team 6815D won the mechanics and control of flight world award, as well as fourth in programming. The team consists of senior Brody Pinson, junior Landon Wiley, and freshman Jaxon Caldwell. The team placed 20th out of 67 teams and is coached by Harshbarger.
Also from LCHS, Team 6815X consisted of junior Christian Burton, Sophomore Lucas McCloskey, and freshman Joe Jackson. The team ranked 23rd.
Team 6815F consisted of sophomore Isabella Nance and freshman Sarah Vance. They placed 64th.
Harshbarger said the students worked through various difficult challenges, navigating the drones through various courses filled with obstacles ranging from hoops to balls. The students practiced after school and even on the weekends in the months and weeks leading up to the world championship.
“There was a coding section where the kids have to make the drone autonomously drive a course. There are a lot of obstacles that can take a small aircraft down. In one of the challenges, they have to use the down pressure from the drone’s propellers to push the balls around for scoring,” Harshbarger said.
Brody Pinson is the lead programmer for LCHS Team 6815D and also assists the pilot in spotting. This was his second year in drone competition.
“This is actually the second year the drone competition has been in existence. This was the inaugural world championship that we just got back from. It’s great that I got to be a part of it both years,” Pinson said.
Pinson also has six years of experience in robotics.
“I’m a person who enjoys solving problems. My dad works for the Corps of Engineers. I've been around that my whole life. I've had my own little experience of engineering my entire life. That's what drew me into robotics - seeing the design process, getting to build it, and actually making a recreational use for my knowledge,” Pinson said.
While there’s more to design and build in robotics, Pinson said drones present a unique set of challenges.
"With a robot, you have to worry about building and design flaws. Robots aren’t affected by airflow. Robots don’t care about the way an air conditioner runs in a building. There’s a learning curve at every competition. Every place is different and you have to make adjustments on the fly,” Pinson said.
Browning said the competition was a wonderful experience for her teams. Day one was full of practice runs and getting their pit areas set up. Day two brought their practice matches as well as their first three qualification matches. Drone Boyz and Mountain-Airs went undefeated in day one of qualifying rounds. The day wrapped up with the autonomous skills challenge, where the Drone Boyz posted a score of 21 and and Mountain-Airs a score of 20, ranking them 25th and 33rd, Browning said.
“Leaving the convention center on day one, we were still amazed at how well our kids were performing, holding their own against high school teams and other middle schoolers all there with the same goal in mind,” Browning said.
After a good night's rest and a battle with the Dallas traffic, the teams returned for the final day of competition. A morning full of qualifying rounds, followed by alliance selection, and leading in to tournament play.
“Our teams knew that to even have a shot at the title, they had to remain consistent in qualifying and stay in the top sections of the ranking. Only 32 teams would get a shot in tournament play, but to be ensured a spot, they needed to be in the top 16,” Browning said.
The Mountain-Airs finished qualifying with a record of 5-2, ranking them in eighth place. The Drone Boyz remained undefeated until their final qualifier, where an unfortunate drone crash left them with a record of 6-1 and a third-place rank.
The game itself is played with an alliance, four teams at a time, Browning said. Two teams work together as the blue alliance, while the other two make up the red alliance. The alliances use their drones to navigate arch gates and push balls in to corner and floor goals. Points vary based on the size of the ball as well as if it is in a corner goal or a floor goal. The teams also score additional points based on the landing of their drones at the end of the match. At the end of qualifying rounds, the top 16 teams get a chance to choose another team they want to compete in the tournament with. This team remains their alliance for the remainder of the tournament, Browning said.
With Drone Boyz sitting in third they had already decided that Mountain-Airs would be their choice. Pilot Jack Shull for the Drone Boyz and Pilot Isaac Thompson for the Mountain-Airs have practiced together and knew of each other’s potential in the game. Paired up for the tournament, the two teams felt comfortable in their odds, Browning said.
The first round of the tournament ended in a nail-biter, where the two teams narrowly escaped with a 69-68 win over the other alliance. Moving on to quarter finals, the teams again took the victory with a score of 68-57. The semifinals, however, had the unfortunate event of both Lincoln County drones crashing leaving the red alliance no competition to clear the field. With a final score of 84-23, the Drone Boyz and Mountain-Airs were eliminated and finished in third place.