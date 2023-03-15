HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Jeff Kelley has resigned after accepting a position with the West Virginia Department of Education according to a news release.
“Jeff Kelley will join the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) as the Officer of Educational Accountability beginning March 27, 2023,” the release said. “He has served as Superintendent of Lincoln County Schools since 2020.”
Kelley, an educator with more than 20 years of experience, earned a master’s degree in Educational Leadership Studies from West Virginia University and a bachelor’s degree in English from West Virginia State University.
He was named Lincoln County Superintendent in May 2020 and guided the county through a two-year special circumstance review by the West Virginia Board of Education. The county addressed a number of findings and implemented several corrective actions under Kelley’s leadership, leading the state school board to lift a state of emergency designation and grant full approval to return oversight back to the county.
Prior to his work in Lincoln County, Kelley served as the principal of St. Albans High School in Kanawha County for 10 years and as assistant principal at the school for four years. He has worked to support students through a culture of compassion, hard work and high expectations, and has prioritized data analysis as a means to develop efficient processes which yield high academic achievement in schools.
“Mr. Kelley has illustrated exemplary leadership during his tenure in Lincoln County,” said State Superintendent of Schools David L. Roach. “He helped to guide the school system during a unique and challenging time while keeping focus and priority on the needs of the students. I look forward to his joining the WVDE and providing his talents and expertise to support the children and schools of our state.”
Lincoln County Board of Education President David Bell said, “We will miss Mr. Kelley and greatly appreciate everything he has done for Lincoln County schools.”