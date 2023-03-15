Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

superintendent

Kelley

 Amy Adkins | Lincoln Journal

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Jeff Kelley has resigned after accepting a position with the West Virginia Department of Education according to a news release.

“Jeff Kelley will join the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) as the Officer of Educational Accountability beginning March 27, 2023,” the release said. “He has served as Superintendent of Lincoln County Schools since 2020.”

Reach reporter Amy Adkins at aadkins@hdmediallc.com.

