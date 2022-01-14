CHARLESTON, WV – The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) will host a virtual award ceremony to celebrate the student winners of the Project on Racism Contest and 38th Annual Poster Competition.
The ceremony can be viewed Saturday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. on HHOMA’s Facebook page or YouTube channel or on Monday, Jan. 17 at 8:30 p.m. from WV Public Broadcasting, the West Virginia Channel, directly following the broadcast of the annual Ecumenical Service.
“We are overjoyed to have had so many talented West Virginia students participate in this year’s creative contests,” said HHOMA Executive Director and Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission Chair Jill Upson. “This is one small way that we can learn with and from the children in our state and provide them with an opportunity to showcase their talents. We are especially excited to have offered each winner a gift card this year as reward for their incredible work.”
Poster Artwork
The Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission and the Beta Beta Omega Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, presented the 38th annual Poster Competition.
West Virginia students from grades K-12 could enter the poster competition. The art must have focused on the following quote from Martin Luther King Jr.: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
Lincoln County poster award recipients are listed below:
Erica O. Watkins, Lincoln County High School, 12th Grade
Acrylic Media
2nd Place
Kylie Robin Browning, Lincoln County High School, 9th Grade
Chalk & Acrylic Media
The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, which operates within the Office of Governor Jim Justice, is committed to assisting all underserved citizens across West Virginia and developing innovative ways to address issues affecting minority populations through conversation, education, leadership, and collaboration. For more information, visit our Facebook page at @WVHHOMA, our website at minorityaffairs.wv.gov, or call our office at 304-356-2023.