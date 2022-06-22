HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Starting Points Family Resource Center has had a busy summer.
Lincoln County Starting Points FRC is a non-profit organization that serves children and families in Lincoln County. The FRC is grant-funded through the state, and the only requirement to receive services is to be resident of Lincoln County.
Every year the center hosts a Community Baby Shower. This year it was held on May 13 at the Hamlin Community Center. The event was hosted by Hannah Adkins and Maddie Stanley, who operate the Lincoln County Starting Points FRC.
There were around 65 families who signed up, with the event serving around 85 children. Each family received one door prize and one shower gift per child for attending.
There were around 12 community vendors who gave out information about different programs available in the county.
The FRC’s baby pantry has also been helping local families. Lincoln County residents who have children in diapers and pull-ups can sign up to receive the service once a month for free. Eligibility is not based on income, employment status or insurance.
Once a month, those who sign up receive a half-sleeve of diapers, wipes, formula, breastfeeding supplies, baby wash and hygiene products. The items included depend on availability.
The pantry is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call 304-824-2278.
On June 11, the FRC hosted a You’re My Superhero Dance geared toward fathers and father figures. While it was geared toward dads, anyone could bring their children.
The event included door prizes and dancing. Adkins and Stanley said it was a huge hit.