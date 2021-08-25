HAMLIN — Lincoln, like most other counties in West Virginia, has continued to face a drop in population according to recently released census data.
According to 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data released August 12, Lincoln County experienced a population loss of 5.8 percent for the decade of 2010-20.
Lincoln started the decade in 2010 with 21,720 residents and ended with 20,463 in 2020.
Lincoln County Commission President Josh Stowers said the drop both in the county and statewide was unfortunate.
“We saw a drop in population unfortunately,” Stowers said. “It was somewhere around a 5.8 percent drop in population, which is above the state average. West Virginia lost I think about 3 percent as a whole, so Lincoln County lost more than other counties in West Virginia I suppose.”
Stowers said while the county fared better than some of its neighbors in the coalfields, there is still work that needs to be done to try to keep people in southern West Virginia specifically.
“Comparatively speaking for southern West Virginia, Lincoln County was not nearly as significant as other southern West Virginia counties,” Stowers said.
Indeed, Logan, Boone, Mingo, Wyoming and McDowell counties all saw percentage drops in population in the double digits.
“Lincoln County didn’t suffer as much as other counties, but we certainly suffered an above average loss,” Stowers said. “We share in the same problem, the same issue that has been an issue for a number of years and that is the depopulation of West Virginia. Southern West Virginia has unfortunately shared a larger hit in those numbers.”
West Virginia saw a statewide drop in population of 3.2 percent over the last decade, leading to the upcoming loss of a House of Representatives seat for the state in the 2022 election.
West Virginia was one of three states to lose population from 2010 to 2020. During that time, U.S. population growth slowed to 7.4%, the slowest decade for population growth since 1930 to 1940, during the Great Depression, according to Census officials.
“I think from a public policy standpoint, this should serve as an enormous wakeup call in terms of what we need to do,” Stowers said. “Not only as local leadership, but as average individual citizens on how we can first stop this loss, and second how can we start to bring people to West Virginia. Those are conversations that clearly need to occur sooner rather than later. Otherwise, it’s just going to continue to turn in that direction.”
