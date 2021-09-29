HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education approved hiring a professional accountant to serve as grant coordinator for the county’s third round of ESSERF funding.
The board approved an agreement with Mountain State Educational Services Cooperative to hire one at-will accountant for the 2021-22 school year, meaning that the position can be eliminated at any time if it is no longer needed.
The main focus of this accountant will be ensuring the county’s ESSERF funding is spent correctly.
Officials with Lincoln County Schools previously outlined and put on public comment plans for an upcoming third round of ESSERF funding. Curriculum, Technology, and Assessment Director Angie Urling presented on plans for the third round of ESSERF funding during a meeting in July.
“We’ve had the first round, which helped to provide our iPads along with a lot of other things,” Urling said. “We’ve talked about those in the past. Round two, there’s a plan for that. Round three was a little different, we had to go make a presentation to the state department.”
She and Director of Federal Programs Steve Gaines provided a presentation they had given to the state to outline the plans for the $10.6 million budget, which will cover 2022 to 2024.
According to the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, Congress set aside approximately $13.2 billion of the $30.75 billion allotted to the Education Stabilization Fund through the Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER Fund).
Signed into law on March 20, 2021, the Department awarded these grants to State educational agencies for the purpose of providing local educational agencies, including charter schools, with emergency relief funds to address the impact that COVID-19 has had, and continues to have, on elementary and secondary schools across the nation.
Urling said because of this, there are restrictions and guidelines on what the money can be used for. For example, these funds could not be put towards construction of a new school building in the county.
According to the presentation to the state, the total expected budget is $10,640,456. There are three required set-asides — $2,739,526 for addressing learning loss; $94,835 for summer enrichment and $94,835 for after school programs — leaving $7,711,260 of the funds to the discretion of the local education agency.
As of the presentation in July, funding plans for the required set-asides include professional development opportunities, providing social and emotional services, creating curriculum maps for ELA, progress monitoring focused on students with disabilities and increasing STEM opportunities.
Director of Finance Austin Lucas said interviews had taken place for the position, and that an individual will be recommended to the board.