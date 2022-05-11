HAMLIN — Lincoln County Schools has published a FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions) on its website to help answer the public’s questions about the new Duval PK-8 school building project.
The FAQ was published May 3 on the school district’s website (lcsdwv.com) by Chris Williams, director of communications for Lincoln County Schools.
The document addresses 12 common questions that have been asked about the project. Duval PK-8 was shut down last summer over structural concerns, Superintendent Jeff Kelley said.
Right now, the school’s pre-kindergarten through second-grade students are in portable classrooms at Duval, grades three through five are at Hamlin PK-8, and grades six through eight are at the central office. There is a concurrent project to convert the central offices into a temporary school to house all the students until the new school is built.
Some highlights from the FAQ include:
- Based on the current design schedule Williamson Shriver Architects has outlined, the tentative completion of construction is scheduled for July/August of 2024. The final completion date will be provided by the Contractor with the submission of the bids.
- Williamson Shriver has confirmed that a new facility on the existing Duval site will not be in the flood plain. The current school is located out of the Floodway and Flood Zone but is in a High-Risk Advisory Zone. The new floor elevation will be out of the Floodway, Flood Zone, and High-Risk Advisory Zone. Per state policy, a new building must be set 2 feet above a 100-year flood plain at a minimum, according to the FAQ.
- The demolition of the existing building will be included in the Construction Documents and should occur in early 2023.
- Lincoln County Schools will not have to pass a bond to pay for construction of the new school. LCS requested funding support from the West Virginia School Building Authority and was awarded $24,746,460 toward the project.
- Additionally, the Lincoln County Schools Finance Department installed improved efficiency models beginning with the 2020-2021 school year which strengthened the system’s capability to contribute to major improvement projects, according to the FAQ. For this reason, the Lincoln County Board has committed an additional $3 million to the new facility over the span of the project.
- Lincoln County Schools purchased property adjacent to the school for $350,000. Williamson Shriver recommended the land purchase and advised it would expand the footprint increasing design possibilities and alleviate costs associated with moving excavated dirt off-site.
Williamson and Shriver calculated a savings of at least $500,000, according to the FAQ. The Board was able to secure the property for $350,000, generating an initial savings of $150,000.