HAMLIN — Officials with Lincoln County Schools have outlined public comment plans for an upcoming third round of ESSERF funding.
Curriculum, Technology, and Assessment Director Angie Urling presented on plans for the third round of ESSERF funding during the meeting July 27.
“We’ve had the first round, which helped to provide our iPads along with a lot of other things,” Urling said. “We’ve talked about those in the past. Round two, there’s a plan for that. Round three was a little different, we had to go make a presentation to the state department.”
She and Director of Federal Programs Steve Gaines provided a presentation they had given to the state recently to outline the plans for the $10.6 million budget, which will cover 2022 to 2024.
According to the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, Congress set aside approximately $13.2 billion of the $30.75 billion allotted to the Education Stabilization Fund through the Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER Fund).
Signed into law on March 20, 2021, the Department awarded these grants to State educational agencies for the purpose of providing local educational agencies, including charter schools, with emergency relief funds to address the impact that COVID-19 has had, and continues to have, on elementary and secondary schools across the nation.
Urling said because of this, there are restrictions and guidelines on what the money can be used for. For example, these funds could not be put towards construction of a new school building in the county.
According to the presentation to the state, the total expected budget is $10,640,456. There are three required set-asides — $2,739,526 for addressing learning loss; $94,835 for summer enrichment and $94,835 for after school programs — leaving $7,711,260 of the funds to the discretion of the local education agency.
As of the presentation Tuesday, funding plans for the required set-asides include professional development opportunities, providing social and emotional services, creating curriculum maps for ELA, progress monitoring focused on students with disabilities and increasing STEM opportunities.
For the funds left to the discretion of the local education agency, the following are outlined in the provided presentation:
- $275,000 to pay the salary and benefits of an ESSERF Accounts Manager to make sure funds are tracked and used properly.
- $100,000 to provide meals for the summer Feed the Need program for the next three years.
- $190,000 to replace outdated equipment for child nutrition in all the schools throughout Lincoln County.
- $190,000 for a refrigerated truck to deliver food to students in Lincoln County.
- $90,000 for staffing food service clerks responsible for placing orders of food items for both summer and the regular school year.
- $100,000 for various items for CTE programs in the county.
- $150,000 for nurse staffing.
- $300,000 for cleaning supplies for the county’s schools.
- $200,000 for school medical supplies including PPE, AEDs in every school and first-aid equipment.
- $1,546,456 for maintenance on the ventilation systems in Guyan Valley Middle School and Hamlin PK-8, along with additional filtration systems in other school locations.
- $300,000 to bring playgrounds up to ADA standards.
- $180,000 for staffing of family engagement coordinator.
- $360,000 for staffing of technology system specialist.
- $120,000 for a mental health program.
- $260,000 for technology infrastructure.
- $300,000 for remote internet access, including hotspots for buses, as well as access for students and staff residing in areas with cellphone service who do not have sufficient internet access at home.
- $300,000 for system upgrades.
After the outlined above, it still leaves approximately $2.7 million of the discretionary funds yet to be allocated.
The plan will be posted on the Lincoln County Schools website for another week for a public comment period, after which the plan will be updated and a final version submitted for approval.