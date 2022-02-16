Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20220216-lcj-spelling.jpg

Madison Workman of Ranger Elementary, right, was crowned the 2022 Lincoln County Schools Spelling Bee Champion Thursday, Feb. 10. She is pictured with Ryan Pritchard of Lincoln County High School.

 Courtesy of Lincoln County Schools

Madison Workman of Ranger Elementary, right, was crowned the 2022 Lincoln County Schools Spelling Bee Champion Thursday, Feb. 10. She is pictured with Ryan Pritchard of Lincoln County High School.

Recommended for you