Lincoln County Schools hosts spelling bee Lincoln Journal Nancy Peyton Author email Feb 16, 2022 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Madison Workman of Ranger Elementary, right, was crowned the 2022 Lincoln County Schools Spelling Bee Champion Thursday, Feb. 10. She is pictured with Ryan Pritchard of Lincoln County High School. Courtesy of Lincoln County Schools Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Madison Workman of Ranger Elementary, right, was crowned the 2022 Lincoln County Schools Spelling Bee Champion Thursday, Feb. 10. She is pictured with Ryan Pritchard of Lincoln County High School. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nancy Peyton Author email Follow Nancy Peyton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Marshall softball ties HR record in split LACKEY: Touching history Active COVID cases continue to decrease Citizens voice concern over trash service provider Floral shop offers unique experiences Precinct changes made in Lincoln County Town of Hamlin donates funds to robotics team Lincoln County Schools hosts spelling bee Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.