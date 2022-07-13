Retirees from Lincoln County Schools were honored recently by the Board of Education. The board prepared a reception with refreshments during a recent meeting, where those retiring received plaques. Pictured from left to right in the front row of the first photo are Superintendent Jeff Kelley, Ada Adkins (18 years), Renee Fulks (12 years), George Anna Browning (7 years), Terry Terry (12 years), and Assistant Superintendent Josh Brumfield. In the back row are Rod Cummings (33 years), Fred Curry (30 years), Board Member Dana Snyder, and Board Member Steve Priestley (42 years. Curry attended 408 consecutive meetings as a member of the Lincoln County Board of Education. Also recognized were Tammi Igo (37 years) and Brumfield. Other retirees not pictured are Board Member Rodney Baker (9 years), Craig Adkins (21 years), Susie McCann (29 years), Joanne Adkins (29 years), Linda Frye (10 years), Kevin Keith Meadows (35 years), Lucy Frye (25 years), Patricia Childers (29 years), Elizabeth Duncan (34 years), Mary Ann Patton (33 years), Freddie Elkins (20 years), and Jack Garretson (15 years).
