HAMLIN — Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Jeff Kelley discussed updated COVID-19 protocols with the Board of Education during its meeting February 15.
One marked change recently made was that mask use would depend on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map rather than the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources alert map. As of Friday, Lincoln County remained red on that map.
However, as counties across the state continue to move to make masks optional Kelley said Lincoln County may soon weigh its options on this as well.
“What we’re starting to see now state-wide is a couple of counties who are moving away from mask mandates,” Kelley said. “I imagine that’s going to be dominoes moving forward. I imagine we’re going to see more and more of that.”
Kelley said he will continue to assess the situation in the county as well as guidance from the state-level.
“Let’s see what happens in the coming days,” Kelley said. “I don’t know if that means we’ll be entertaining a motion at the next meeting, but I did want to put all of that on your all’s radar just in case it falls on our lap.
Board member Rodney Baker said he was supportive of the universal mask mandate when it was needed to keep the school doors open. However, as protocols at the state-level continue to relax and change he said he is open to revisiting this policy.
“I’ve seen a couple of different counties that have stepped away from the mask mandate,” Baker said. “It’s been no big public secret that I’ve never liked having to mask our students or be masked myself, but that was the only option to keep our schools open under the law. As soon as there is an opportunity to go mask optional and comply with the law I certainly will make that motion.”
Under the current guidance, masks are required for all students, staff and visitors when Lincoln County community transition is high (red) or substantial (orange) on the CDC map. Masks are required on school buses for all students at all times, and drivers should wear masks during loading/unloading of passengers.
Quarantine guidance has also been adjusted recently to coincide with recommendations from the CDC and the Lincoln County Health Department. Positive PCR and rapid tests are recognized by Lincoln County Schools Health Services. Positive students/staff will quarantine at home for a minimum of five days and isolate away from others within the home.
Also in line with the Lincoln County Health Department’s recommendations, school health services is no longer performing contact tracing. Close contacts, regardless of vaccination status, may continue in-person learning if they remain asymptomatic. Contact tracing is also no longer required for times when students are not masking such as during lunch, gym, or during extracurricular activities.
COVID-19 is a continuing agenda item on the Lincoln County Board of Education meeting agendas so that changes can be made as needed.
The Lincoln County Board of Education was set to meet again at 1 p.m. Feb. 22, outside of press deadlines for this edition. Updated coverage can be found at lincolnjournal.com if any changes to these protocols are made during that meeting.