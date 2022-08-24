Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — There’s a large pot of federal money available to replace diesel buses with electric ones, and Lincoln County may be taking a small portion.

Transportation Director Peggy Stone proposed the idea to the Lincoln County Board of Education during a 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday at the Lincoln County Schools central offices in Hamlin.

