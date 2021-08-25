HAMLIN — Mere hours before the intended start of the 2021 school year August 18, the Lincoln County Board of Education voted to adopt a mask policy recommended to them by the Lincoln County Health Department.
This vote came during the regularly scheduled meeting August 17 after an update on COVID-19 from Hope Duncan of School Health Services.
“We went into last year not knowing what was ahead,” Duncan said. “Everything was unknown. It was a pandemic, unprecedented times. And here we are with a variant, so we still have some of that to face.”
The policy includes recommendations both for everyday instances, and for when Lincoln County moves into either the orange or red categories on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources county alert map. As of August 20, Lincoln had moved into the red.
Under the adopted guidance, masks will be required for all students, staff and visitors when Lincoln County is orange or red on the county alert map The mask requirement will then remain in place until Lincoln County is gold or better on the alert map for three consecutive days. Masks may also be required at individual school sites if school spread is evident, according to the guidance document.
The guidance notes that any student who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition, a mental health condition or disability, and students who would be unable to remove a mask without assistance are not required to wear face coverings. Documentation from a physician must be provided excusing the student from the mask requirement, however.
When Lincoln County is not in the red or orange, masks will still be required on school buses for all students at all times. Drivers will be asked to wear masks during loading and unloading of passengers. Masks will also be recommended for students, staff members and visitors that are not fully vaccinated for all indoor activities.
Board member Rodney Baker was the only one to vote against the adoption of this policy August 17.
“We’ve had all these incredible restrictions on our personal freedoms,” Baker said. “We masked, we closed businesses, we closed schools, we made all these different things available for people that wanted to learn a different way. Yet here we are, here we are a year and a half after this started and what we’re hearing is you’re not going to stop it. You’re going to get it.”
Duncan said her greatest recommendation would be for the board to consider pushing back the start date of school by two weeks, despite the meeting taking place the night before school was intended to start.
“I think that this needs to be addressed head-on and quickly,” Duncan said. “I know my opinion doesn’t matter much, but I feel like once we start school that it is going to be out of control, that we’re going to have trouble getting it back under control. I read article after article, I listen to every talk that I possibly can and that is the majority that I’m hearing is that once it starts it’s very difficult to stop.”
Superintendent Jeff Kelley said he was unsure that this could be a viable option due to the timing of the recommendation, but it was still briefly discussed and considered by board members.
Kelley also shared results of an online survey released to parents in the county where he said many were on the fence for more “controversial” mitigation measures such as masks.
“People want us to continue to clean and disinfect,” Kelley said. “They want us to promote hand washing. They want people to stay home if they’re sick. We only had one item that scored below a two when scaled to five, and that was the item related to requiring masking only for students in pre-K through sixth. Everything else fell with people kind of on the fence. That’s not at all surprising when you get down to do you want to mask, how do you quarantine and do you screen test. People are divided on those three topics, and those are the ones that are the hot topics.”
Duncan said in the last week leading up to school, she already had a long list of exposures and quarantines on her desk.
“Just the other day I had one positive kid,” Duncan said. “I can’t even tell you what my number is now. I’ve written so many names down of just first line exposures and positives in the last three days. I have pages and pages already, and we haven’t even started. I had two unrelated positives from a training the other day, both of them vaccinated but both of them exposed people who are unvaccinated.”
The Lincoln County Board of Education announced Friday it would be calling a special session for August 24 to discuss COVID-19 data and protocols. The next regularly scheduled meeting of the board is set for 1 p.m. August 31.