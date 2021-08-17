HAMLIN – Mere hours before the start of the 2021 school year August 18, the Lincoln County Board of Education voted to adopt a mask policy recommended to them by the Lincoln County Health Department.
This vote came during the regularly scheduled meeting August 17 after an update on COVID-19 from Hope Duncan of School Health Services.
The policy includes recommendations both for everyday instances, and for when Lincoln County moves into either the orange or red categories on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources county alert map. As of August 16, Lincoln had moved into the orange.
Under the adopted guidance, masks will be required for all students, staff, and visitors when Lincoln County is orange or red on the county alert map The mask requirement will then remain in place until Lincoln County is gold or better on the alert map for three consecutive days. Masks may also be required at individual school sites if school spread is evident, according to the guidance document.
The guidance notes that any student who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition, a mental health condition, or disability, and students who would be unable to remove a mask without assistance are not required to wear face coverings. Documentation from a physician must be provided excusing the student from the mask requirement, however.
When Lincoln County is not in the red or orange, masks will still be required on school buses for all students at all times. Drivers will be asked to wear masks during loading and unloading of passengers. Masks will also be recommended for students, staff members and visitors that are not fully vaccinated for all indoor activities.
Board member Rodney Baker was the only one to vote against the adoption of this policy Tuesday evening.