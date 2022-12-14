LAND TRANSFERS
n 12 acres, deed between Candace Dillon Mitchell and Rickford L. Dillon and Candace Dillon Mitchell, Sheridan Sheridan District, as of 9-7-2022.
n 0.25 acres, deed between Candace Dillon Mitchell and Rickford L. Dillon and Rickford L. Dillon, Sheridan District, as of 9-7-2022.
n 92.31 acres, map to Eulah Wagoner (Eulah Wagoner Bailey), as of 9-7-2022.
n 82 acres, more or less, between Jennifer Meadows and Darrell O. and Jennifer J. Meadows, Carroll District, as of 9-8-2022.
n 0.827 acres, deed between Nellie Gae Adkins and Nellie Gae, Larry O. II, Jason N. and Matthew L. Adkins, West Hamlin, WS Guyan, as of 9-8-2022.
n 5.6 ac. Deed between Heather Griffith and Mark McCormick, Washington District, as of 9-8-2022.
n 1 acre, deed between Robert A. and Jamie Keaton and Timothy W. Keaton, $25,000, Carroll District, as of 9-9-2022.
n 0.176 and 0.425 acres, deed between Robert Drew Keaton and Timothy W. Keaton, $100, Carroll District, as of 9-9-2022.
n 2 acres, more or less, deed between Ercil Parsons and Erica M. and Jason Manns, Sheridan District, as of 9-9-2022.
n 10 acres, deed between Melissa and Felicia K. Cook and Jada and Tori Hager, Sheridan District, as of 9-12-2022.
n 5 acres, deed between Travis G. and Sara L. Bowman and Paige Thewes, $205,000, Washington District, as of 9-12-2022.
MARRIAGES
n Jacob Charles Tabs Adkins, 21, and Summer Storm Clark, 18, both of Branchland.
n Daniel James Meadows, 25, Branchland, and Natalie Su Saul, 25, Hamlin.
n Michael Glenn Hatfield, 30, and Tatum Brooke Pennington, 25, both of Branchland.
MAGISTRATE COURT
MISDEMEANORS
n Caleb D. Adkins has been charged with possession of wildlife, offense as of 11-22-2022.
n Chad Edward Brown has been charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no vehicle insurance, driving too fast for roadway conditions, passing where prohibited, expired registration, no inspection, unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles, and no seat belt, offense date 11-30-2022.
n Colton Tyler Browning has been charged with conspiracy and obstructing officers, offense date 11-21-2022.
n Judith Clay has been charged with false certificates, no operator’s, no insurance, and improper registration, offense date 11-14-2022.
n Bryan Curry has been charged with unauthorized acts with regard to wildlife without license or permit and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, offense date of 11-21-2022.
n Jeremy Todd Duncan has been charged with unlawful methods of hunting, offense date 11-21-2022.
n Eric Evans has been charged with no proof of insurance, offense date 11-18-2022.
n Amanda Dawn Gillenwater has been charged with domestic assault, offense date 11-26-2022.
n Richard Allen Hager has been charged with four counts of possession of wildlife, unauthorized acts with regard to wildlife without license or permit, failure to field tag, hunting, trapping or fishing on lands of another, and conspiracy, obstructing officers, offenses as of 11-23-2022.
n Ricky A. Huffman has been charged with battery, offense date 11-29-2022.
n Johnny A. King has been charged with no inspection and unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles, offenses date 11-14-2022.
n Deidra Rachelle Mabry has been charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no inspection, penalty for misdemeanor, no insurance and unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles, offense date 11-14-2022.
n Jeffery Wayne McCormick has been charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and no operator’s, offense date 11-18-2022.
n Elizabeth Jean Nelson has been charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and no inspection, offense date 11-14-2022.
n Tilman Andrew Powell Jr. has been charged with additional powers (regulatory violations), offense date 11-21-2022.
n Dillon Wandling has been charged with driving left of center and no inspection, offense date 11-15-2022.