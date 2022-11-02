LAND TRANSFERS
n Three mineral tax deeds between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Lula McComas and Armstrong Land Management, $50 each, Carroll District, 1/22 of 8 acres, Little Laurel; 1/24 of 15 acres, Little Laurel; 1/24 of 8 acres, Little Laurel, as of 7-19-2022.
n Mineral tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr, Huston and Wilma Davis, and Onondaga Holding Co. LLC, $50, Sheridan District, ¼ of ½ of 64 acres, Upper 2 Mile, as of 7-19-2022.
n Mineral Tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr and William David Morrissette and Onondaga Holding Co. LLC, $50, Union District, ⅛ of ¼ of ⅕ of 111.5 ac., Mal Fork, as of 7-19-2022.
n Mineral tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr and Fay Saul and Armstrong Land Management, $50, Union District, 1/9 of 45 acres, Sugartree, as of 7-19-2022.
n Corrective deed between Krishna Ramachandra Murthy, Namita Rajashree Murthy and Shiv B. Patel and Namita Rajashree Murthy and Shiv B. Patel, Laurel Hill District, as of 7-19-2022.
n Deed between Peter H. and Karen R. Johnson and John F. and Christina Johnson, $3,250, Hamlin, as of 7-19-2022.
n 50.8 acres, deed between Bernard and Kathy Adams and Rebecca Grant and Jeremy R. Pridemore, $357,500, Duval District, as of 7-19-2022.
n 0.69 acres deed between Carol S. and Jackson Lee Huffman and Joshua Kenneth Huffman, Duval District, as of 7-20-2022.
n Deed between Darius Adkins and Easter M. Adkins, Sheridan District, as of 7-21-2022.
n Deed between Chadwick Shaun Blain and Chadwick Shaun Blain and Parian Blain, Carroll District, as of 7-22-2022.
n 0.25, 0.41, 0.25, and 0.09 acres, deed between Ted A. and Dana L. Rakes and Adam Christopher Chafin, $60,000, Harts District, as of 7-22-2022.
n 88.83 acres, deed between Katherine Horn and Jason I. and Bobbi J. McComas, $65,000, Sheridan District, as of 7-22-2022.
n One half interest in 90 acres, deed between Mary Boatman, Daniel and Christopher Reynolds and Daniel Reynolds, Sheridan District, as of 7-22-2022.
n 95 acres, deed between Mary Boatman, Daniel and Christopher Reynolds and Mary Boatman, Union District, as of 7-22-2022.
n 10 acres and 1 acre, deeds between John R. Woodall and Jennifer K. Woodall, Sheridan District, as of 7-22-2022.
MAGISTRATE COURT
MISDEMEANORS
n Jamie Scott Adkins has been charged with no insurance, driving while license revoked for driving under the influence, and driving while license suspended or revoked, offense date 10-12-2022.
n Tina Nola Berry has been charged with no inspection, no registration, driving while license revoked for driving under the influence, and driving while license suspended or revoked, offense date 10-12-2022.
n Jeffery Blankenship has been charged with no registration and no proof of insurance, offense date 10-13-2022.
n Marvin E. Cabrera has been charged with driving too fast for road conditions, offense date 10-6-2022.
n Crystal Carter has been charged with no operator’s, no registration and no inspection, offense date 10-13-2022.
n Eric Neil Dotson has been charged with driving too fast for road conditions, offense date 10-6-2022.
n Mark A. Dunlap has been charged with driving too fast for road conditions, offense date 10-6-2022.
n Kirk Mitchell Elliot has been charged with criminal penalties (Hatfield and McCoy Authority), offense date 10-15-2022.
n Kaeleigh A. Hill has been charged with driving too fast for road conditions, offense date 10-6-2022.
n Owen Michael Huffman has been charged with no registration and no inspection, offense date 10-13-2022.
n Deanna McComas has been charged with no inspection and no proof of insurance, offense date 10-12-2022.
n Neil R. Mullins has been charged with driving too fast for road conditions, offense date 10-6-2022.
n Tanner E. Shelton has been charged with no registration and no proof of insurance, offense date 10-12-2022.
n Kristi N. Sloan has been charged with driving too fast for road conditions, offense date 10-6-2022.
n Brianna P. Terry has been charged with no registration, no operator’s, improper registration, improperly equipped vehicle, and no inspection, offense date 10-12-2022.
n Rebecca Shawnita Tomblin has been charged with no inspection and improper registration, offense date 10-13-2022.
n Noah Webb has been charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no registration, and no proof of insurance, offense date 10-12-2022.
n Benjamin Franklin White has been charged with driving too fast for road conditions, offense date 10-6-2022