Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LAND TRANSFERS

n Three mineral tax deeds between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Lula McComas and Armstrong Land Management, $50 each, Carroll District, 1/22 of 8 acres, Little Laurel; 1/24 of 15 acres, Little Laurel; 1/24 of 8 acres, Little Laurel, as of 7-19-2022.

Tags

Recommended for you