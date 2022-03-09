LAND TRANSFERS
20 ac. deed between Lige & Brenda Paulsen and Shawn Luck Ingels & Nikeshia Shree Bailey, $30,000., Harts Dist., Copley Trace, as of 12-14-2021.
75 ac. deed between Terry, Patrick & Sheila Wellman and Joseph P. McGinley, $70,000., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 12-14-2021.
1.979 ac. deed between Paul T., Towanna & Barry S. Likens and Barry S. & Sandra G. Likens, Sheridan Dist., as of 12-14-2021.
Deed between Pamela Sue Baisden McCloud and Harold E. Wilson & Pamela Sue McCloud, as of 12-16-2021.
9 ac. deed between Vanderbilt Mtg. & Finance Inc. and Raymond Dewayne Morris, $5,000., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 12-17-2021.
17.92 ac. deed between Pamela Miller Pauley and Beverly C. Igo, Terry Miller & Molly Brickhead, $5,000., Jefferson Dist., as of 12-17-2021.
62 ac. deed between David F. Collins Jr. and Wesley & Lucinda Toppins, $57,000., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 12-17-2021.
1.37 ac. deed between Volusia Ventures LLC and Jeffery D. & April D. Stump, $9,000., Harts Dist., as of 12-20-2021.
2 ac. deed between Gwendolyn Graley and Eric Graley, Duval Dist., as of 12-20-2021.
24 ac. deed between Freddie D., Stanley & Joseph Abbott, Larry Miller & Rachel Lawson and Freddie D., Stanley & Joseph Abbott, $20,000., Duval Dist., as of 12-20-2021.
2.92 & 2 ac. deed between Joseph A. & Monica Linville and Timothy A. & Morgan Shae Graley, Duval Dist., as of 12-20-2021.
Lot 11 deed between Olivia G. Belcher and Olivia G. Belcher & Luke Hoffman, Washington Dist., Meadow Crest Addn., as of 12-20-2021.
MAGISTRATE RECORDS
FELONY
Ryan Miles has been charged with Wanton endangerment involving firearm, offense as of 2-19-2022.
MISDEMEANORS
Edmond Abbott has been charged with Driving too fast for roadway conditions & Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offense as of 2-8-2022.
Deborah Lynn Adkins has been charged with Cert. of insurance, Restricted licenses (Expired Operators) & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 2-11-2022.
Gregory Gene Adkins has been charged with Gross weight — single axle tridem, offense as of 2-9-2022.
Mona Lynn Adkins has been charged with Cert. of insurance, Expiration of registration and cert. of title & Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offenses as of 2-11-2022.
Shawn Adkins has been charged with Domestic Battery — Unlawful physical contact of insulting/provoking nature (Family/Household Member), offense as of 2-22-2022.
Vernon Lee Cook has been charged with License to be carried and exhibited on demand, No vehicle insurance, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Display of registration plates. (Rear of vehicle), Operation of vehicles with safety belts & Windshields must be unobstructed, offenses as of 2-11-2022.
Michael S. Gartin has been charged with UNDER REVIEW Overweight Registered 24,000# over allowable weight of $54,000 & Operation of motor carrier without identification marker, offenses as of 2-16-2022.
Ryan T. Gillispie has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 2-10-2022.
Milford Gordon has been charged with Cert. of insurance, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & False cert., offenses as of 2-12-2022.
Teri L. Halsted has been charged with Cert. of insurance, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, & Operation without cert. Inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 2-11-2022.
Hillary D. Justus-Gore has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 2-11-2022.
James E. Keaton has been charged with Trespass on property other than structure or conveyance, offense as of 2-16-2022.
Dylan Lauhorn has been charged with Expiration of registration and cert. of title, & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 2-22-2000.
Joshua May has been charged with UNDER REVIEW Drugs or controlled substance, offense as of 1-15-2022.
Ricky R. Maynard has been charged with Gross weight of vehicles for the national system of interstate and defense highways & Expired fuel tax decal UNDER REVIEW, offenses as of 2-9-2022.
Ryan Miles has been charged with Domestic Assault — Committing violent injury or causing apprehension of same (Family/Household Member), offense as of 2-19-2022.
Robert E. Miller has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce certl; penalty for misdemeanor, offense as of 2-11-2022.
Victor G. Niemec has been charged with Expiration of registration and cert. of title Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 1-30-2022.
Jeremy Pauley has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 2-9-2022.
Christopher Porter has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Restricted licenses (Expired Operators), offenses as of 2-24-2022.
Dencil Porter has been charged with Cruelty to animals; penalties (Mistreat Misdemeanor), Unlawful running at large or trespassing of livestock on property of other landowners & Unlawful injury to or destruction of property, offenses as of 2-14-2022.
BIRTHS
Tara Whitney Adkins & Jack French Parsons Jr., a daughter, Amara Jane Parsons Feb. 17, 2022 Cabell Huntington Hospital.