LAND TRANSFERS
- 1/10 acre, deed between Jo Ann Kiser and Sara Tonya Hicks and Jo La Nete Froble, $10, Sheridan District, as of 5-24-2022.
- 4 acres, deed between Mary Ann Pridemore and Rodney Moore, $55,000, Harts District, as of 5-24-2022.
- 9.57 acres, deed between Garland White and Donald F. Tomblin Jr., $42,000, Jefferson District, as of 5-24-2022.
- 58.75 acres, deed between Valerie Miller and Anthony George Gondor and Joseph Paul Huffman, $65,000, Jefferson District, as of 5-24-2022.
- Deed between Austin T. and Anthony G. Dalton and John and Paula Christian, $27,000., Harts, death of Teddy G. Dalton, as of 5-24-2022.
- .95 acres, deed between Andrew J. and Reba J. Thompson and ESC Properties LLC, $20,000, Harts District, as of 5-24-2022.
- 2 acres, more or less, deed between Gary McCallister and William Gauze, $1,000, Washington District, as of 5-24-2022.
- ½ acre, more or less, deed between Gary McCallister and William Gauze, $500, Washington District, as of 5-24-2022.
- 2.5 acres, more or less, deed between Gary McCallister and William Gauze, $1,000, Washington District, as of 5-24-2022.
- 3 acres, deed between David and Carol King, Trina Maye Keeling, and Ashley Wanda Maye Keeling and Cynthia Gauze, Washington District, as of 5-24-2022.
- Sur. 50 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Jerry L. and Gladys Farmer and Ronnie Chambers and ACCS Marketing LLC, $800, Harts District, Limestone Branch, as of 5-24-2022.
- 10 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Toby Duty and Ronnie Chambers and Danny Wells, $700, Harts District, Limestone Creek, as of 5-24-2022.
- Min. ½ of 23 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Patricia Scheifly and Ronnie Chambers and Elemental Resources, $97.48, Duval District, Porter Fork, as of 5-24-2022.
- Min. ¼ of 107 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Robert L. Ramsey and Ronnie Chambers and Elemental Resources, $93.37, Duval District, Joes Creek, as of 5-24-2022.
- Min. 1/8 of 197.5 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., E.J. Cummings and Ronnie Chambers and Elemental Resources, $85.35, Jefferson District, Mud River, as of 5-24-2022.
- Min. ½ of 1/7 of 8/9 of 184.5 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Deloris Lovejoy and Ronnie Chambers and Elemental Resources, $84, Jefferson District, Riches Branch, as of 5-24-2022.
- Sur. 4.78 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Patricia Chafin and Ronnie Chambers and Elemental Resources, $1,600, Washington District, Fuquayes Creek, as of 5-24-2022.
- Deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Terry Pauley and Ronnie Chambers and Landin Harper, $88.83, Duval District, Joes Creek, as of 5-24-2022.
- Lots 44-45, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Fannie Elmore and Ronnie Chambers and Landin Harper, $408.68, Washington District, Riverlawn, as of 5-24-2022.
- Lots 46, 47, 48, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Fannie Elmore and Ronnie Chambers and Landin Harper, $382.64, Washington District, Riverlawn, as of 5-24-2022.
- Min. 1/3 of 1/6 of 1/8 Deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Ronnie Chambers and Ronnie Chambers and Michael A. Hale, $82.68, Jefferson District, Mud River, as of 5-24-2022.
- Min. 1/3 of 1/6 of 200 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Ronnie Chambers and Ronnie Chambers and Michael A. Hale, $85.62, Jefferson District, as of 5-24-2022.