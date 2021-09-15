LAND TRANSFERS
½ & 2 acs. Deed between Joann Midkiff and Wattie McCallister Jr., Duval Dist., as of 4-12-2021.
Right of way between 1) Gary Sanders 2) Daniel L. II & Whitney Miller 3) Paul L. & LaDonna Fields 4) Janice Messinger 5) Kari & Kevin Wiley 6) Sharon & Amy L. Messinger & Carrie Cox 7) Stephen F., Michael A., Ian F. & Kelly L. Barrett 8) Timothy & Charlene Pullen 9) Ian F. & Kelly L. Barrett 10) James D. Barrett 11) Nelda & James Harless, Amanda & Jonathan Sehi 12) Brian Adkins 13) Sherri Lucas 14) Joann & Roger Ray 15) Linda & Thomas Zientek and APCO, as of 4-14-2021.
Deed between Brian V. Harper and Pamela G. & Brian V. Harper, Washington Dist., as of 4-14-2021.
25 ac. Deed between Alice M. Roy and Christopher S. & Amanda E. Messer, $63,250., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 4-14-2021.
114.231 ac. Deed between Michael Alden Wright Jr. and Bryan L. & Code W. Miskovich, $75,000., Jefferson Dist., as of 4-14-2021.
8 ac. Deed between Tammac Holdings Corp. and Eric J. & Hollie A. Blankenship, $16,000., Washington Dist., as of 4-14-2021.
Sur. 2.557 parcel A. & .0825 of B deed between Virginia M. Minedorf and Ryan D. & Chelsey L. Gibson, $30,000., Washington Dist., as of 4-14-2021.
Sur. ½ ac. Deed between Jerry & Marcelene Eldridge and William Tyler Eldridge, Harts Dist., Big Ugly, as of 4-15-2021.
Survey map 30.95 ac. Harts Dist. To Jerry Lee & William Tyler Eldridge as of 4-15-2021.
Deed between Kerry D. & Darlene McCallister & Richard W. Boylen and Ross Jr. & Vallie L. Cobb as of 4-15-2021.
MAGISTRATE RECORDS
MISDEMEANORS
Angela Adkins has been charged with Cert. of insurance & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 8-27-2021.
Caleb T. Curry Angela Adkins has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 8-24-2021.
Dustin Gilbert Dunlap Angela Adkins has been charged with Limitations on overtaking on left, Speed limitations generally; penalty (10 mph or less above), Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Obstruction to driver’s view or driving mechanism; penalty, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Operation of vehicles with safety belts, No proof of reg. UNDER REVIEW, Cert. of insurance, Notice of change of address or name & Notice of change of address or name (Issuance of License), offenses as of 8-13-2021.
Bivian B. Elkins Angela Adkins has been charged with Restricted licenses (Expired Operators), Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, UNDER REVIEW No proof of reg., Cert. of insurance, Required signals, Limitations on overtaking on left, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 8-24-2021.
Keith Facemyre Angela Adkins has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 8-28-2021.
Brittany S. Farley Angela Adkins has been charged with Expiration of registration and certificates of title & Registration card unsigned, offenses as of 8-24-2021.
Asadean Christian Pauley Angela Adkins has been charged with Littering from motor vehicle, offense as of 8-21-2021.
Jason Potter Angela Adkins has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, UNDER REVIEW Driving under the Influence of drugs & UNDER REVIEW Possession of meth, offenses as of 8-29-2021.
Timothy Lee Smith Angela Adkins has been charged with Operation of vehicles with safety belts, offense as of 8-13-2021.
Brandon Vinson Angela Adkins has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, No vehicle insurance & Restricted licenses (Expired Operators), offenses as of 8-27-2021.
Lonnie Gene Woodrum Angela Adkins has been charged with Registration card unsigned, Required signals, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Expiration of registration and certificates of title, offenses as of 8-24-2021.
Timmy Brian Woodrum Angela Adkins has been charged with Limitations on overtaking on left, Speed limitations generally; penalty (School Zone), Operation of vehicles with safety belts & Required signals, offenses as of 8-13-2021.