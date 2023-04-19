LAND TRANSFERS, etc.:
n 2 ac. Deed between Sherrie M. Brumfield Stanley and Terry E. Brumfield, $22,539.19, Laurel Hill Dist., 10 Mile, as of 1-13-2023.
n.7268 ac. & 0.16 ac. m/l deed between Three Ten Dev., Inc. and Town of West Hamlin, $45,000., West Hamlin, as of 1-13-2023.
n Fee .25 ac. & lot 100x100x203x106x268 ft. deed between Davenport and Knipp PLLC and Town of West Hamlin, $128,000., Hamlin, as of 1-13-2023.
n Lot 15 Mansion St. deed between Tilda A. Stump and Robert & Cassie Reed, $110,000., Hamlin, as of 1-13-2023.
n 10 ac. Deed between Kayla Noel Burger and Larry S. Burger, $103,700., Harts Dist., as of 1-13-2023.
n Sur. Lots pt. 1 & pt. 2, 2.088 ac. Deed between Brenda Stowers and Brenda Stowers & Tammy Plumley, Carroll Dist., as of 1-13-2023.
n Deed between DG Land LLC and David L. & Mary Ann Joslin, Duval Dist., as of 1-18-2023.
n 1/8 ac. Deed between Vanderbilt Mtg. and Finance Inc. and Linville Jr. & Patricia Ann Ferguson, $3,000., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 1-19-2023.
n 5.31 ac. Deed between Michael W. Dunlap and Michael W. & Angela S. Dunlap, Washington Dist., as of 1-19-2023.
n Deed between Crystal Ramsey and Joshua Graley, $5,000., Washington Dist., as of 1-19-2023.
n 44.5 ac. Deed between Terry W., Brandon & Autumn Mosteller and Eric & Kara McGhee, $125,000., Duval Dist., as of 1-20-2023.
n Deed between Glina Adkins Hager, Mona F., Samuel W. & Anna Adkins and Mona Fay Adkins, Jefferson Dist., as of 1-23-2023.
n.66 ac. By surveydeed between Walter E. Dial and Walter E. Dial & Jennifer A. Hensley, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 1-23-2023.
n 14.297 ac. Deed between M&S Tank Rental, Inc. & Thomas Haven Barrett, $10,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 1-23-2023.
n 38.804 ac. Deed between Mary Jane Stowers Revocable Trust and Thomas Haven Barrett, $110,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 1-23-2023.
n Deed between Dannie Ross and Dannie L. & Savannah Ross, Duval Dist., as of 1-23-2023.
n Lot no. 2 deed between Lincoln Mem. Pk. Co. and W. Jack Stevens, Burial deed, sec. M., as of 1-23-2023.
n .925 ac. Deed between WVTI LLC and Revella R. Flynn, $10,500., Sheridan Dist., as of 1-24-2023.
n Deed between Roy Jr. & Rinda Spry and Phillip B. Lambert, Steven M. & Laura K. Williamson, $3,500., Harts Dist., as of 1-24-2023.
n 75 ac. Deed between Linda Sue Adkins AKA Linda Sue Staley Adkins and Linda Sue Adkins, Harts Dist., as of 1-24-2023.
n 147 ac. m/l deed between estate of Roger Wayne Cyfers & Dottie Carol Cyfers executor and Shon M. & Richard Paige Cyfers II, Harts Dist., Little Ugly Ck. 1/3 int., as of 1-25-2023.
n Deed between Dana & Julia Fleming and Danny Bleming, Karen Welch & Kristi Chryssofos, Harts Dist., as of 1-30-2023.
n 52 ac. Deed between Donna J. Frye FKA Donna J. Dean and Donna J. Frye, Sheridan Dist., as of 1-30-2023.
n Deed between Hamlin Lions Club and Lincoln County BoE, Carroll Dist., as of 1-30-2023.
n Deed between Melinda Stone and Jason Dale Bills, Carroll Dist., as of 1-31-2023.
n 1 ac. Deed between Nicholas Fleming and Cole Hunter McCormick, $92,500., Washington Dist., as of 2-1-2023.
n 100.63 ac. Fee deed between Armstrong Land Mgmt. Co. and Damer Jr. & Deidre N. Farley, $180,000., Laurel Hill Dist., WS Guyan, as of 2-1-2023.
n Deed between John S. Kinder and Ira M. & Helen M. Flagg, $179,900., Washington Dist., as of 2-1-2023.
n Transfer on death deed between David M. & Diana K. Miller and Sean Michael Miller, as of 2-1-2023.
n 76 ac. Deed between Malinda Elizabeth Langley FKA Malinda Elizabeth Andrew Pauley and Andrew & Kathryn Farmer, $45,000., Duval Dist., as of 2-1-2023.
n 1 & 2 ac. Deed between Rickie Dwayne Adkins and Jesse & Rhonda Grantham, $100., Harts Dist., as of 2-2-2023.
n 113 ac. Deed between Bruner Land Co., Inc. and Brian & Angela Langley, $79,800., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 2-3-2023.
n Sur 14 & 5 ac. Deed between Jackie D. & Bambi L. Smith Adkins and Jackie and Bambi Adkins Revocable Trust, $100., Union Dist., Mud River, as of 2-6-2023.
n 2.5 ac. Deed between Jackie D. & Bambi L. Smith Adkins and Jackie and Bambi Adkins Revocable Trust, $100., Union Dist., Mud River, as of 2-6-2023.
n Min. 1/8 of 41 ac. Deed between Jackie D. & Bambi L. Smith Adkins and Jackie and Bambi Adkins Revocable Trust, $100., Union Dist., as of 2-6-2023.
n Sur. ½ ac. Deed between Jackie D. & Bambi L. Smith Adkins and Jackie and Bambi Adkins Revocable Trust, $100., Union Dist., Slash Branch, as of 2-6-2023.
n 10 & 25 ac. Deed between Thomas G. Duttine & Ronald L. Pauley and Kenneth H. & Cheryl A. Dolan, Hobert L. & Rita K. Mack, $20,000., Washington Dist., as of 2-6-2023.
n 1/3 of 34.5 ac. Deed between Lonnie & Denise Linville and Denise Linville, Washington Dist., as of 2-6-2023.
n 66.75 ac. Deed between Charles Glenn Miller and Mark Ryan Miller, $25,000., Jefferson Dist., as of 2-7-2023.
n Lots 1 & 2, Sec. 3 deed between Dian & Darrell Quintrell and Joshua & Shelby DeHaven, $141,500., McMellon Add’n., Rt 3, 100x160x100x162, as of 2-7-2023.
n Deed between Lina Smith & Karen Wright and Terry G. Duttine, Washington Dist., as of 2-7-2023.
n Transfer on death 2 ac. More or less deed between Dwayne & Helen Marie Marcum and Kyle Wayne Marcum, Duval Dist., as of 2-8-2023.
n 21.443 ac. Deed between Bruner Land Co., Inc. and Shawn Smeltzer, $32,000., Jefferson Dist., as of 2-9-2023.
Magistrate records
FELONIES:
n Hobert A. Dial has been charged with TWO COUNTS Illegal possession of destructive devices; explosive materials or incendiary devices; penalty, offenses as of 4-4-2023.
n William Ferguson Jr. has been charged with Manufacture / deliver / possess with intent to manufacture / deliver (Sched. I or II Narcotic) & Create / deliver / possess with intent to deliver a counterfeit substance (Sched. I or II Narcotic), offenses as of 4-1-2023.
MISDEMEANORS:
n Lori Lynn Bailey has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 4-3-2023.
n Jarrell Cline Ball has been charged with Cert. of insurance, Operation of vehicle without required equipment or in unsafe condition & TWO COUNTS Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles, applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 4-2-2023.
n Carl Glenn Bowen II has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offense as of 4-5-2023.
n Danny Combs has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offense as of 4-3-2023.
n Hobert A. Dial has been charged with TWO COUNTS Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offenses as of 4-4-2023.
n William Ferguson Jr. has been charged with DUI of controlled substances or drugs (Habitual User) & Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offenses as of 4-1-2023.
n William Ferguson has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offense as of 4-1-2023.
n Tyree Kyron Hendricks has been charged with UNDER REVIEW Misdemeanor felon with firearm, offense as of 1-13-2023.
n Daniel L. Hensley has been charged with Reg. card unsigned & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 4-3-2023.
n Sarah M. Hindman has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offense as of 4-3-2023.
n Jacob Ryan Kirkendoll has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offense as of 4-2-2023.
n Carl Lambert has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offense as of 4-2-2023.
n Walter J. Lucas has been charged with No vehicle insurance, Exp. Of registration and cert. of title, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General& TWO COUNTS Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 4-3-2023.
n Wesley Blake McClan has been charged with UNDER REVIEW Speeding 64-55 68, offense as of 4-4-2023.
n Larry McCoy has been charged with Intoxication or drinking in public places & Disorderly conduct; penalty, offenses as of 4-4-2023.
n Michael Thompson has been charged with Operation of vehicle without required equipment or in unsafe condition, Exp. Of registration and certificates of title, No vehicle insurance, UNDER REVIEW No registration, offenses as of 4-2-2023.
n Brian Keith Tomblin has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offense as of 4-4-2023.