Land transfers
n 37 & 25 ac. Deed between Rose Ann Lorenzo as trustee and Suzanne Chytil La Tulippe, $59,900., Jefferson Dist., Elkins Br., as of 10-14-2022.
n 16.5 ac. More or less between Philca Porter and Justin & Audrey Porter, $40,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 10-14-2022.
n 4.04 ac. Deed between Sheila Browning Good & Sherry Browning Topping and Casey Farley, $18,500., Harts Dist., as of 10-17-2022.
n Deed between Sandra J. Bryant and Emily Workman & Michael P. Ellis, $80,000., Harts Dist., as of 10-17-2022.
n Pt. map 29 deed between Jason Eldridge and Megan Smith, $10,000., Harts Dist., Parcel-Big Ugly Ck., as of 10-17-2022.
n 420 x 210 lot deed between Rickey Allen Kincaid and Arianna Ford, $10,000., Washington Dist., as of 10-17-2022.
n O&G deed between George E. Allen Jr. Family Trust and JD Minerals & Santos J. Dominquez, $3,500., Duval Dist., Waters of Tract Fork of Mud River, as of 10-17-2022.
n 4.8 ac. More or less deed between Paul D., Lora L. & Christina D. Browning and Lora L. & Christina D. Browning, Harts Dist., as of 10-17-2022.
n 3.35 ac. Deed between New Cingular Wireless PCS LLC and Midpoint Towers LLC, $50,000., Carroll Dist., as of 10-17-2022.
n Surface 20 ac. Deed between David & Diana Kay Miller and Cora E. Messinger & Samuel R. Aldridge, $20,000., Jefferson Dist., Left Hand Fork, as of 10-18-2022.
n Deed no fee Circuit Court of Lincoln Co. WV Civil Act. No. 11-C-98, Supplemental Final Order, as of 10-19-2022.
Magistrate records
Misdemeanors
n Jerry Carter has been charged with Domestic Assault — Committing violent injury or causing apprehension of same (Family / Household Member), Domestic Battery — Unlawful physical contact of insulting / provoking nature (Family / Household Member) & Obstructing officer; penalties; definitions, offenses as of 1-26-2023.
n Elijah James Huffman has been charged with UNDER REVIEW Domestic battery, offense as of 1-26-2023.
n Bryan Johnson has been charged with Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses; state id, No vehicle insurance, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, License to be carried and exhibited on demand, Expiration of registration and certificates of title, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & UNDER REVIEW No proof of registration, offenses as of 1-21-2023.
n Regina Maynard has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 1-5-2023.
n Lydia Carol Roberts has been charged with Display of registration plates (Rear of vehicle) & UNDER REVIEW Passing on Double Line, offenses as of 1-27-2023.
n Beverly Jane Steele has been charged with Obstructing officer; penalties: definitions & Interference with officers or members (WVSP); false information, offenses as of 1-23-2023.
n Nathaniel Stickler has been charged with UNDER REVIEW No notification, offense as of 1-23-2023.
n Christopher Wells has been charged with Domestic Battery — Unlawful physical contact of insulting / provoking nature (Family / Household member), offense as of 1-21-2023.