LAND TRANSFERS
n 1 acre, deed between Mary C. Linville and Joseph S. and Tammy R. Vickers, $2,500, Jefferson District, Left Hand Fork, as of 7-25-2022.
n 0.95 acres, deed between Jack Thomas and Rickie P. and Sheila D. Midkiff, $75,000, Washington District, as of 7-25-2022.
n 133 acres, 4.5 acres, and 50 acres, deed between Versie Sims and Versie Sims, Jefferson District, Jefferson District, as of 7-25-2022.
n 1.9 acres, deed between Barry and Alice Meadows and Michael Lorusso and Roberts Kababek, $185,000, Duval District, Trace Fork by survey, as of 7-26-2022.
n 4.652 acres, deed between Nichol L. Clay and Jeffery W. Clay, Washington District, as of 7-26-2022.
n 178.53 acres, map to Adam Lanagan, as of 7-26-2022.
n 48.5 acres, deed between William F. Smith estate, Anita Kay Newsham, Hiran T. Smith, Valeria Trenary, Betty J. Smith, Brenda Lee Velez and Tabitha Eleson and Anita Kay Newsham, as of 7-27-2022.
n Surface rights 2.91 acres, 1.4 acres, and 9/100 acre, deed between Beverly J. Jenkins and Debra E. Mathias, $102,000, Washington District, Fuquayes Creek, as of 7-27-2022.
n 8 acres, deed between Dennis Paul Harvey and Winona Ruth Richards, Washington District, as of 7-27-2022.
n 1.61 and 1.17 acres, deed between Edwin H. and Pamela J. Bowman and Barry and Alice Meadows, $50,000, Duval District, as of 7-27-2022.
n 15 acres, surface deed between Kohl Maynard and Kyle Browning, $66,000, Harts District, Big Harts, as of 8-1-2022.
n 0.581 acres, deed between Lenora Gail Griffith and Charles L. and Keith E. Chandler, Washington District, as of 8-2-2022.
n 107.77 acres, deed between Mylynh McCoy and William M. McCoy, Laurel Hill District, as of 8-2-2022.
n Map to Tim Keaton, as of 8-2-2022.
Surface rights, one half of 7 acres, deed between Volusia Ventures LLC and Randall D. Tabor, $2,400, Washington District, Cobbs Creek, as of 8-2-2022.
n 146.33 acres, corrective deed between Harry F. and Carol Louise Sergent and Floyd T. Sergent and Wendy Rose Williams, Washington District, as of 8-3-2022.
n Lot 42, deed between Frederick R. and Rita Jean Creech and Timothy Devin Robinson, Washington District, as of 8-3-2022.
n 36.4 acres, deed between Randy B. and Diane M. Miller and Madeline Hill, $30,000, Washington District, as of 8-3-2022.
MAGISTRATE COURT
MISDEMEANORS
n Billy D. Adkins has been charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, offense date 10-17-2022.
n Misty D. Adkins has been charged with no proof of insurance, no registration, and no inspection, offense date 10-21-2022.
n Charlene Lynn Farris has been charged with unlawful acts of licensees — beer sales under 21, offense as of 10-21-2022.
n Brian D. Ferrell has been charged with driving while license revoked for driving under the influence and driving while license suspended or revoked, offense date 10-28-2022.
n Edwin Hatfield has been charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no inspection, no insurance, and no registration, offense date 10-16-2022.
n Mark Lovejoy has been charged with driving while license revoked for DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, improper registration, offense date 10-25-2022.
n Mario Maguna has been charged with unlawful acts of licensees — beer sales under 21, offense date 10-21-2022.
Mose J. Maynard II has been charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and no inspection, offense date 10-16-2022.
n Chaz A. McBride has been charged with unlawful acts of licensees — beer sales under 21, offense date 10-21-2022.
n Christopher Lee Parsons has been charged with no registration, offense date 10-19-2022.
n Elisha Edwards Skeens has been charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, and operation of vehicles on approach of authorized emergency vehicles, offense date 10-15-2022.
n Joshua Sowards has been charged with unlawful injury to or destruction of property obstructing an officer; offense date 10-27-2022.
n Deanna Faye Wandling has been charged with limitations on overtaking on the left and failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle, offense date 10-22-2022.
n Carl Edward Watts has been charged with littering, offense date 10-16-2022.
n Breanna S. Weaver has been charged with possession and consumption of alcohol by a minor, offense date 10-20-2022.
n Clyde Workman has been charged with improper registration and no inspection, offense date 10-2-2022.