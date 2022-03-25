LAND TRANSFERS
38.56 & .82 ac. deed between Sara Ann Smith and Shawn Edward Smith, Sheridan Dist., as of 12-28-2021.
100 ac. deed between Harry Lee Adkins and Bruner Land Co. Inc., $50,000., Harts Dist., as of 12-28-2021.
96.1ac. deed between Angela Cummings and Bruner Land Co. Inc., $80,000., Harts Dist., as of 12-28-2021.
23.33 ac. deed between Richard G. & Amanda Topper Parsons and Tyler Reece Miller, $520,000, Washington Dist., by survey, Fuquays Ck., as of 12-29-2021.
1.47 ac. fee deed between Thomas G. & Kingerly J. Mays and Joan Gallion, $300,000., Sheridan Dist., Bear Fork, as of 12-29-2021.
Lot 5 deed between Denise Duncan and Brittany N. Byrd & Hunter B. Hill, $137,000., Hamlin, facing Walnut St., as of 12-29-2021.
4.5 ac. deed between Hezekiah Shifflett III and Gage A. & Arthur C. Napier, $115,000., Washington Dist., as of 12-29-2021.
Deed between Michael D. Dillon II and Rodney A. Baker & Mary H. Barker, $185,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 1-3-2022.
Sur. Deed between Sarah Turley and cody Turley, Duval Dist., as of 1-3-2022.
2.89 ac. deed between Terry L. & Frances K. Graley and Eve Marie Mitchell, $8,000., Washington Dist., as of 1-3-2022.
Deed between Raymond S. Stephen and Sandra L. & Arnold L. Kaufman, Carroll Dist., transfer on death, as of 1-4-2022.\
Sur. 10 ac. deed between Roberta J. Gibson AKA Roberta Roberts Gibson and Roberta J. Gibson, Jefferson Dist., Mud Run, as of 1-4-2022.
50x100x50x105 deed between Michael C. & Cathrin L. Ball and Billy & Amy Miller, $44,000., Hamlin, as of 1-24-2022.
¾ ac. deed between David Allen Maynard and Charles Ray McCloud, $3,000., Harts Dist., as of 1-4-2022.
3.53 & .23 ac. deed between Jeffery S., Lisia, Charles E. Jr., Lorraine, Ricky & Linda Thomas, Joann & Willard Horton, Cuba Adkins & Odell Dingess and Ricky & Linda Thomas, $36,000., Harts Dist., as of 1-5-2022.
MAGISTRATE RECORDS
FELONIES
Adam Pauley has been charged with Escape or attempt to escape custody or institution Felony and Misd, Persons prohibited from possessing firearms; classifications, Receiving or transferring stolen goods & Attempting to commit offense, but failing to commit or prevented from committing (Life Term), offenses as of 3-11-2022.
MISDEMEANORS
Jessica Lynn Belcher has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 3-14-2022.
Haley Lynn Bricker has been charged with UNDER REVIEW speeding 50 in a 35 & Registration card unsigned, offenses as of 3-15-2022.
Brandi Lynn Carpenter has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & False certificates, offenses as of 3-4-2022.
Daniel R. Dingess has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI, offense as of 3-14-2022.
Tamara Harless has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 3-14-2022.
Sarah Leighann Hubbard has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 3-15-2022.
Adam Pauley has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, No vehicle insurance, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Display of registration plates (Rear of vehicle) & Operation of vehicles with safety belts, offenses as of 3-11-2022.
Chad Peters has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 3-15-2022.
Dewey Lee Taylor II has been charged with Operation of vehicles with safety belts, offense as of 3-7-2022.
Miranda Kay Wood has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offense as of 3-14-2022.
Andrew Workman has been charged with Domestic Assault – Committing violent injury or causing apprehension of same (Family/Household Member) & Unlawful injury to or destruction of property, offenses as of 3-17-2022.
Jason W. Workman has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles, applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offense as of 3-4-2022.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.