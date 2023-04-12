LAND TRANSFERS, etc.:
n 68.87 ac. Deed between Linda K. Adams and Wanda S. Smith, Duval Dist., as of 12-29-2022.
n 70.87 ac. Deed between Wanda S. Smith & Linda K. Adams, Duval Dist., as of 12-29-2022.
n Lot 42 deed between Lisa Jill Skeens Randolph and Phillip & Linda Fraley, Sheridan Dist., (35 ft.) 3x132 surface, as of 12-29-2022.
n 7.8, 85, 35 acres more or less deed between Betty Bias and Mary Terry & Deborah McComas, $40,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 12-29-2022.
n Guardianship deed no fee between Lincoln Co. Circuit Court & Josephine Sample and Lincoln Co. Sheriff & WV DHHR, as of 12-29-2022.
n 29.5 ac. Deed between Sheila Edens Maynard and Roger G. Doneff, $94,000., Carroll Dist., as of 12-30-2022.
n.48 ac. Deed between Doran Bennett, Janet Cllure, Melinda Bowles, Jackie Chandler & Patty Kidd and Jessica Davis, Jackie & Christopher Chandler, Duval Dist., as of 1-3-2023.
n 1.25 ac. Deed between Doran Bennett, Janet McClure, Melinda Bowles, Jackie Chandler & Patty Kidd and Melinda & Michael Bowles, Duval Dist., as of 1-3-2023.
n Deed between Deborah S. Kinder and Mary A. Sobuta, $130,000., Harts Dist., as of 1-4-2023.
n Deed between Andrew AJ Fowler and Joseph G. & Diana L. Ullrich, $110,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 1-4-2023.
n Deed between Thomas Brom and Shanna Danielle Tudor, Duval Dist., as of 1-4-2023.
n Deed between Andrew D. & Trinity M. Bell and Matthew S. & Brandy Lee Totten, $228,500., Duval Dist., as of 1-4-2023.
n 36.38 ac. Surface deed between Ella Watson and Frankie J. Thompson, $78,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 1-4-2023.
n 2.40 ac. Deed between Timothy A. & Mark A. Brogan and Christina & James E. Adams Jr., $28,000., Washington Dist., Preston Br., new survey, as of 1-5-2023.
n 73 ac. ½ interest deed between Paul H. Ronk and Paul D. & Rachel Lynne Ronk, Washington Dist., as of 1-5-2023.
n Fee .25 ac. Lot corrective deed between Three Ten Development Inc. and Davenport and Knipp PLLC, Hamlin, as of 1-6-2023.
n 25 ac. Deed between William Lawrence Neace and Melinda, Wanda, David & John B. Gilman, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 1-6-2023.
n 16 ac. Deed between William L. Neace and William L. Neace, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 1-6-2023.
n 4 ac. More or less between Charles Glendon Hager and Autism Services Center Inc., $215,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 1-6-2023.
n 33.59 ac, 100 ac & ½ Mineral deed between Arnold W., Donald R. & Tenna Rene Rusk and Gretchen & Jack D. Graham Jr., $110,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 1-6-2023.
n Deed between Roy Neil Smith, Rick & Kerrie Mabry and Everett L., Terri, Tony & Jessica Thompson, Carroll Dist., as of 1-6-2023.
n Deed between Roy Neil Smith, Rick & Kerrie Mabry and Everett L., Terri & Tony Thompson, Carroll Dist., as of 1-6-2023.
n 10 ac. Surface deed between Larry Lee Burger by Larry Shawn Burger and Pamela Rose Burger, Harts Dist., as of 1-9-2023.
n.46 & .75 ac. Deed between Kristin L. Price and Kristin L. Price, Sheridan Dist., as of 1-9-2023.
n Fee 34.5 ac. Deed between Delores A. Snider and Cebert C. & Kristie Lee Shelton, $18,000., Carroll Dist., Little Buffalo Cr., as of 1-10-2023.
n 49.99 ac. & 4.85 ac. Fee deed between Robert G. & Mary E. Lockwood and Linda Mellin, $187,000., Carroll Dist., Mud River, as of 1-10-2023.
n 60 ac. ¼ iny. Deed between Nellie Caroline Brewster and Melissa Haas, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 1-10-2023.
n Deed between Larry Sanders and Larry & Anthony Sanders, West Hamlin, as of 1-10-2023.
n 4.504 ac. Deed between Melissa Farmer and Trevor C. & Kylie Farmer, Harts Dist., as of 1-11-2023.
n 70 ac. Deed between Monica Vickers Linville, Jeffery L. & Austen Vickers, Riley McKenzie & Monica Vickers Linville and Monica & Joseph Linville, Jamie & Erica Vickers, $158,799., Duval Dist., as of 1-11-2023.
n Transfer on death deed between Stephen J. Hager and Milenda Breedlove, as of 1-11-2023.
n Deed between Larry, Rebecca, Cassandra, Felicia Workman AKA & Felicia Kirk and Felicia Kirk & Kevin Bryant, Harts Dist., as of 1-12-2023.
n 83x132 deed between Tammy Johnson and Jordan C. Dillon, $15,000., Hamlin, as of 1-13-2023.
n 70 ac. Deed between Frank & Michelle Griffith and Juanita J. & Ronald Ferguson Sr., $55,000., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 1-13-2023.
n ¼ ac. Deed between Roger & Juanitra Lovejoy and Brandon T. Adkins, Jefferson Dist., as of 1-13-2023.
Magistrate records
FELONIES:
n Johnathan Douglas Gillispie has been charged with Conspiracy, construction of section, penalties, offense as of 1-24-2023.
n Shea Nicole Haney has been charged with TWO COUNTS Manufacture / deliver / possess with intent to manufacture / deliver (Sched. I or II Narcotic) & Conspiracy, construction of section, penalties, offense as of 2-9-2023.
n Tyree Kyron Hendricks has been charged with Persons prohibited from possessing firearms; classifications, offense as of 1-13-2023.
n Kenneth Bradley McCloud has been charged with Burning, etc, of a dwelling or outbuilding 1st deg. arson; penalty; definitions & Starting fire on lands of another; penalties, offenses as of 4-1-2023.
n Junior Miller has been charged with UNDER REVIEW Child neglect resulting in risk of injury, offense as of 3-29-2023.
MISDEMEANORS:
n Glenn Ray Adkins has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Operation of vehicles with safety belts, offenses as of 2-23-2023.
n Savannah Rose Adkins has been charged with Driving too fast for roadway conditions, offense as of 3-30-2023.
n Lori Lynn Bailey has been charged with No vehicle insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), License to be carried and exhibited on demand, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Registration card unsigned & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 3-26-2023.
n Joshua Paul Boner has been charged with Display of registration plates (Rear of vehicle) & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration; use of temporary facsimile; penalty, offenses as of 3-29-2023.
n Bobbie Jo Byrd has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offense as of 3-23-2023.
n Eugene Callahan has been charged with Driving too fast for roadway conditions, offense as of 3-29-2023.
n Joshua N. Donahue has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 3-23-2023.
n Jeremy Reed Elkins has been charged with Driving too fast for roadway conditions & Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offenses as of 3-29-2023.
n Gerald H. Fulk has been charged with Driving too fast for roadway conditions, offense as of 3-29-2023.
n Danny Michael Fulks has been charged with UNDER REVIEW Conspiracy & Petit larceny; penalties, offenses as of 3-5-2023.
n Sherry Dawn Harris has been charged with Cert. of insurance, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert., Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Registration card unsigned; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 3-25-2023.
n Alexandra Paige Johnson has been charged with Driving too fast for roadway conditions, offense as of 3-29-2023.
n Donnie Ray Linville has been charged with UNDER REVIEW No proof of reg. & Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offense as of 3-28-2023.
n Ebe Ruben Lovejoy has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Limitations on overtaking on left, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles, applicability of article to farm and road eq1uipment & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 3-24-2023.
n Shawnita Manns has been charged with UNDER REVIEW Farm Use, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 3-25-2023.
n Junior Miller has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, No vehicle insurance, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Child passenger safety devices required, child safety seats and booster seats UNDER REVIEW Refusal to fingerprint, DUI & Driving revoked, offenses as of 3-29-2023.
n Nathan Earl Riffe has been charged with No vehicle insurance, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, UNDER REVIEW No proof of registration, License to be carried and exhibited on demand, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Mufflers, prevention of noise, fumes and smoke, Operation of vehicles with safety belts & Required signals, offenses as of 3-25-2023.
n Jamie Lee Robertson has been charged with UNDER REVIEW offenses as of 3-9-2023: Illegal possession of deer, Failure to check game deer, Illegal possession of turkey & Failure to check game turkey.
n Richard Runyon has been charged with Driving too fast for roadway conditions, offense as of 3-29-2023.
n Michael L. Scarberry has been charged with Driving too fast for roadway conditions, offense as of 3-29-2023.
n Joshua Caleb Spears has been charged with Traffic-control signal legend, offense as of 3-24-2023.