LAND TRANSFERS
Sur. ½ ac. deed between Jerry & Marcelene Eldridge and William Tyler Eldridge, Harts Dist., Big Ugly, as of 4-15-2021.
Survey Map for Jerry Lee & William Tyler Eldridge 30.95 ac. Harts Dist., as of 4-15-2021.
Deed between Kerry D. & Darlene McCallister & Richard W. Boylen and Ross Jr. & Vallie L. Cobb. As of 4-15-2021.
33 ac. Deed between Odell & Roger Bellomy, Connie Midkiff, David Yeager & Douglas A. Adkins and Douglas A. Adkins, Union Dist., Intestate Succession from Lizzie Adkins as of 4-19-2021.
33 ac. Deed between Linda Garnes & Frances Goodine and Douglas A. Adkins, Union Dist., intestate succession from Lizzie Adkins as of 4-19-2021.
110.74 ac. Deed between Diana B. Beach and James Adam II & Jane Rutledge, $100,000., Washington Dist. As of 4-20-2021.
Deed between Judy Supermarket LLC and James Stowers, $160,000., Duval Dist. As of 4-20-2021.
17 ¾ ac. m/l deed between Delie Maynard & Delie Maynard executrix of Totsie Maynard estate and Lonnie Lee & Lisa Mae Maynard, $6,251.66, Duval Dist. As of 4-20-2021.
Deed between Kathy Sue Bias and Felicia Kay & Lester Gerald Hammons Jr., Duval Dist. As of 4-21-2021.
Deed between Norman & Sherri Brumfield, $10,000., Sheridan
Dist. As of 4-22-2021.
89 ac. m/l deed between Minnie Lucas, Nora Workman, Macy Workman, Thurman Workman, Eathel Adkins, Ira Frye, Dot Frye, Chester Dale Frye, Wanda Faye Frye, Royce Edward Frye & Anna Gail Frye and Royce E. & Anna Gail Frye, Harts Dist. As of 4-22-2021.
Deed between Ann Peterson & Helen Peterson estate and Robert Peterson, Washington Dist. As of 4-22-2021.
MARRIAGES
Leonard Edward Monday II & Julia Renee Love.
Eric Matthew Lovejoy, 27 & Alyssa Michelle Gibson, both of West Hamlin.
Dustin William Vaughn, 29 & Robin Elizabeth Cox, 28, both of Alkol.
Maverick Wayne Jarrell, 21 & Ericka Shaun Bowman, 21, both of Spurlockville.
David Wayne Burns, 58 & Ashley Rose Bowman, 26, both of West Hamlin.
Tyler Wayne Lucas, 24 & Jennifer Lynn Hunt, 22, both of Hamlin.
Stephen Wade Thomas II, 30 & Morgan Makenzie Cook, 25, both of Alum Creek.
Jacob Quin Baert, 29 & Tiffany Scott Stevens, 29, both of Branchland.
Leonard Ray Ferguson, 36 & Amanda Grace Nelson, 31, both of Branchland.
Lester Gale Doneff, 51 & Renita Michelle Gillman, 39, both of Hamlin.
Justin Adam Lawson, 32 & Emily Ann Miller, 25, both of West Hamlin.
Jonathan Earl Collins, 32, Ottawa, WV & Jessica Gail Kelly, 30, Harts.
MISDEMEANOR CASES
Anthony Paul Brewster has been charged with UNDER REVIEW Malicious wounding offense as of 8-28-21.
Kayla Marie Browning has been charged with Operation of vehicles with safety belts & Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, offenses as of 8-3-21.
Dawn Conner has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 8-3-2021.
Rachael D. Foster has been charged with Domestic assault — committing violent injury or causing apprehension of same (Family/Household Member) & Obstructing officer; penalties, definitions, offenses as of 8-5-2021.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.