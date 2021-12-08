LAND TRANSFERS
Deed no fee between Lou Creda Midkiff and Lincoln Co. Commission, $96,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 7-23-2021.
Deed no fee between James Stowers & Victoria Hudson and Lincoln Co. Commission, $8,000., Duval Dist., as of 7-23-2021.
Deed between Benjie Lively and Bradley A. & Beverly G. Justice, $7,000., Washington Dist., as of 7-26-2021.
Collen Adkins Sugg & Glenna Adkins Bragg and Hurston & Brenda Davis, Sheridan Dist., as of 7-26-2021.
28 ac. Deed between Terry Tumey Trustee of Tumey Family Trust and Lowell & Melvin Carter & Lois Tevis, Sheridan Dist., as of 7-26-2021.
O&G & other deed between Bank of Americ Trustee of George E. Allen Jr. Family Trust and Bank of America Trustee of George E. Allen Jr. Family Trust, Duval Dist., waters of tract fork of mud river, as of 7-26-2021.
Sur. lot 200x200 ft. deed between Montana Sky LLC and Eddie Church, Harts Dist., $5,500., as of 7-26-2021.
Deed between Arthur Porter and Arthur & Linda Porter, Carroll Dist., as of 7-27-2021.
Deed between Hunt Bryant LLC, a WV Co. and Heather D. Taylor, $7,000., Hamlin, as of 7-27-2021.
Three Deeds between Robert Hatfield & Hatfield Properties LLC and Mark A. & Zenia Hatfield, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 7-27-2021.
Deed between 1 ac. Assessed as .48 ac. Deed between Walter E. Dial and Walter E. Dial & Jennifer A. Hensley, Harts Dist., as of 7-28-2021.
1.87 ac. & lot surf. Deed between Stephanie Elkins executrix of the estate of Virginia A. Roberts and John Samuel Aldridge & Briana K. Warner, $90,000., Duval Dist., as of 7-28-2021.
Min. ½ of 115 ac. Deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Emily Morrison, E & GV and HG Energy LLC Cert. 2019-2-00000003, $300., Duval Dist., Bear Fk. Coal Map 01-168, as of 7-28-2021.
3.6 ac. deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Helen Roberts & Kevin Squires and Stephen Brown Cert. 2019-S-0000000013, $105.76, Carroll Dist., Buffalo Ck., as of 7-28-2021.
57 ac. Ass’d. sur. Deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Eloise, James & Patricia Gibson and Volusia Ventures LLC Cert. 2019-S-0000093, Jefferson Dist., Upton Ck., Big Ck., $3,600., as of 7-28-2021.
Fee ½ lot 54 deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Andrew & Dena Staggs and William Thomas Cert. 2019-S-00000050, $300., Washington Dist., Moody Bowman Coal Rv., as of 7-28-2021.
1.4 ac. Deed between Jerry L. & Earlene Johnson and Tammy Ann Justice, $89,000., Sheridan Dist., Coleman Ck., as of 7-28-2021.
1.12 ac. Deed between Raymond M. Lewis and Linda S. Lewis, Limestone Ck., Harts Dist., as of 7-29-2021.
Sur. 1.12 ac. Deed between Linda S. Lewis and Sharelle R. Adkins, $89,000., Harts Dist., as of 7-29-2021.
½ & ¼ ac. Deed between Jerry Lee Adkins and Courtney & Nicole Adkins, Harts Dist., transfer on death deed, as of 7-29-2021.
2.75 ac. Deed between Jerry Lee Adkins and Courtney & Nicole Adkins, Harts Dist., transfer on death deed, as of 7-29-2021.
.50 & ½ ac. Deed between Erica Ruby & Justin Terwilinger and Tasha Rae Ann Ingram, $115,000., Duval Dist., as of 7-29-2021.
Lots 7 thru 12 deed between Anita Kay Newsham and Betty Smith, Sheridan Dist., as of 7-30-2021.
Deed between Boone E. Development Co. LLC and Charles S. & Jamie Mullins, $49,740., Harts Dist., as of 7-30-2021.
Deed between Michael B. & Cristal Miller and Dorothy Guy, Carroll Dist., as of 7-30-2021.
Deed between Larry M. & Norma Vaden and Jayce M. & Orion G. Allgeier, $6,500., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 7-30-2021.
Sur. .643 ac. Deed between Emily Kay Brown and Morgan M. Cook, $167,500., Washington Dist., Coal River, as of 7-30-2021.
0.94 ac. Deed between Crystal & Shawn Adkins and Dion Adkins, $52,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 7-30-2021.
Sur. Deed between John W. Shimp Jr. and John W. Jr. & Cynthia Leigh Prunty-Shimp, Carroll Dist., as of 8-2-2021.
35 ac. Deed no fee between Seneca Trustees Inc. and Mud River VFD, $66,401, Jefferson Dist., Bear Br., as of 8-2-2021.
Lots 22 & 23 deed between Ronald Dee Bowe II and Randy & Sandra Kay Duff, $88,000., Washington Dist., as of 8-3-2021.
Right of way between Justin White & Andrea Adkins and HG Energy LLC, Eagle Loan Co. of Ohio c/o Atkins & Ogle Law Office, as of 8-2-2021..9952 ac. Deed between Joann B. & Gregory A. Gosnay and Anthony B. Nicely, $199,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 8-3-2021.
Lots 5 & 6 deed between Alan R. Ashworth and Michael Ryan, $46,000., Hamlin, Holley Addn., as of 8-3-2021.
Deed between Boone E. Dev. Co. LLC and Charles S. & Jamie Mullins, $49,740., Harts Dist., as of 8-3-2021.
39.06 ac. Deed between Frealin Browning and Michael Perry, Harts Dist., as of 8-4-2021.
44.31, 14, 20 & 50.5 ac deed between Jimmy L. Walls, Billy Gene Newman estate and Wesley & Wendy Craddock, $200,000., Jefferson Dist., as of 8-4-2021.
MARRIAGES
Joshua Lee Hill, 35, Sumerco & Jordan Lindsay Egnor Walls, 28, Hamlin.
Joshua Jay Pettry, 38, Glasgow & Kathryn Mary Estep, 36, Sod.
Caleb Thane Curry, 25, Charleston & Marissa Joyce Greenlee, 23, Yawkey.
Joseph Gary Adkins, 28 & Jacqulyn Paige Baker, 26, both of Branchland.
Jeffrey Michael Sanders II, 27 & Lauren Faye Long, 26, both of Hamlin.
Matthew Rakes, 46 & Khushbu Javed, 27, both of Ashland, KY.
Anthony Scott Wilson, 45, Sumerco & Kelli Denise McDaniels, 46, Sod.
Stacy Lee Kidd, 52 & Mary Jo Ann Kittredge, 54, both of Alum Creek.
Caleb Michael White, 22, Huntington & Kailey Lauren Ross, 18, West Hamlin.
Dwayne Lee Mounts, 46, Ranger & Harlee Danielle McComas, 28, Branchland.
Tristen Austin Daniels, 25, West Hamlin & Lynndsy Erin Baker, 22, Hamlin.
Darin Tyler Chandler, 25 & Raven Noel McCormick, 24, both of West Hamlin.
Austin Cole Bailey, 24, Jacksonville, FL & Megan Lashea Nelson, 24, Midkiff.