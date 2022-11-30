LAND TRANSFERS
n Mineral rights, tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Mary Williamson and Armstrong Land Management, $50, Union District, ¼ of 1/9 of 45 acres, Fez Creek, as of 8-18-2022.
n Lots 7 and 8, deed between Daniel L. Payton and Crystal Leanne Chojnacki, $86,500, Hamlin, Baker Addition, as of 8-18-2022.
n Surface rights, 2.08 acres, deed between Jerry L. Frye and Dina Farley, $120,000, Carroll District, as of 8-18-2022.
n Lot 28, Partial Lot 29, deed between Lereen Adkins and Scott E. and Myranda Bailey, $70,000, West Hamlin, Vance Addition, as of 8-18-2022.
n 65 acres, deed between Arnold Stratton and Steven Stratton, Carroll District, as of 8-18-2022.
n 5.76 acres, deed between Elbert and Linda Watts and Lisa Rideout, Harts District, as of 8-19-2022.
n Surface rights, 2.04 acres, deed between Laura Gail and Charles A. Spurlock II and Danny R. McCormick, Rachel Connie and George A. Anderson Sr., $93,000, Washington District, Fuquays Creek, as of 8-19-2022.
n 14.86 acres and 3 acres, deed between Freeda E. Adkins and Diane M. Smith and Kelly Hager Jr., $25,000, Jefferson District, as of 8-22-2022.
n 49.11 acres, deed between Danny S. Miller and Anna Mae Miller, Duval District, as of 8-22-2022.
n Deed between E. Phillips Kenna LLC and Sandy Creek Minerals LLC and Duck Creek Resources LLC, as of 8-23-2022.
n 2.56 acres, surface deed between Cecil and Regina Lilly and Tammy Ann Adkins, Laurel Hill District, as of 8-23-2022.
n Partial lots 6 and 7, deed between Teresa Givens, Patience and Robbie Watson and Watson Properties, $500, Sheridan District, near Branchland, as of 8-23-2022.
n Deed between Cebern Baker and Adeline Roberts, H. Janette Onell, Lewis A., Donald E. and Teresa L. Baker, Laurel Hill District, as of 8-23-2022.
n Burial Lot, Northern ½ of 30, Section D, deed between Lincoln Memorial Park Co. and Carole Ann Morton, as of 8-24-2022.
n 1.5 acres, parcel deed between Bernard Toppings, executor of Frances L. Burgess estate and Matthew and Larry Parsons, $102,500, Laurel Hill District, as of 8-24-2022.
n Deed between Emily A. and Ryan S. Huffman and Thomas Brom, $60,000, Duval District, as of 8-25-2022.
n Deed between Robin Gail and Benjamin Carl Toney and Maggie Adkins, $153,750, Harts District, Harvey Fork, as of 8-25-2022.
n 4.06 acres, deed between Freda Honaker and Teresa Jansen, Carroll District, as of 8-25-2022.
n 4.06 acres, deed between Freda Honaker and Teresa Jansen and Jessica Rose Honaker, Carroll District, as of 8-25-2022.
n Deed between Larry Lee Burger estate, Larry Shawn Burger Executor, Pamela Rose Burger, Larry Lee Burger Estate and Larry Shawn Burger Executrix and Larry Shawn Burger, Raven Burger, Makayla Burger and Larry Shawn Burger, Harts District, as of 8-26-2022.
n Deed between Larry Lee Burger estate and Larry Shawn Burger Executrix and Larry Shawn, Raven and Makayla Burger, Laurel Hill District, as of 8-26-2022.
n Deed between Larry Lee Burger estate and Larry Shawn Burger Executrix and Larry Shawn, Raven & Makayla Burger, Harts Dist., as of 8-26-2022.
n 0.28 acres, more or less, deed between Lou Creda Midkiff and Direl H. Price Jr., $10, Laurel Hill District, as of 8-26-2022.
n Deed between Shannon Sue and James Nicholas Watts and Heather N. Watts, $10, West Hamlin, as of 8-26-2022.
n Lots 76, 77, and 78, deed between Pamela J. Reel and Johnny Egnor, $25,000, Hamlin, as of 8-29-2022.