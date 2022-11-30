Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

LAND TRANSFERS

n Mineral rights, tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Mary Williamson and Armstrong Land Management, $50, Union District, ¼ of 1/9 of 45 acres, Fez Creek, as of 8-18-2022.

