LAND TRANSFERS

n Surface rights, 47/80 of 70.51 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Bertha Adkins and Volusia Ventures LLC, $2,000, Jefferson District, Left Hand Fork, as of 5-25-2022.

