LAND TRANSFERS
n Surface rights, 47/80 of 70.51 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Bertha Adkins and Volusia Ventures LLC, $2,000, Jefferson District, Left Hand Fork, as of 5-25-2022.
n Mineral rights, 1/10 of 52 3/8 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Anna Mae Adkins and Volusia Ventures LLC, $82.68, Jefferson District, Wolf Pen, as of 5-25-2022.
n Surface rights, ½ of 7 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Warren Stephens and Volusia Ventures LLC, $104.85, Washington District, Cobbs Creek, as of 5-25-2022.
n 13.25 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Christopher Ramey and WVTI LLC, $2,500, W. Fork Big Harts Creek, as of 5-25-2022.
n Fee, 34/640 of 681 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Ralph and Pamela Damron and W G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and WVTI LLC, $900, Laurel Hill District, ES Guyan, as of 5-25-2022.
n Lot 12, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and James E. Vance Jr. and WVTI LLC, $500, Laurel Hill District, South Midkiff, as of 5-25-2022.
n Lot 13 deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and James E. Vance Jr. and WVTI LLC, $1,100, Laurel Hill District, South Midkiff, as of 5-25-2022.
n Surface rights, 0.925 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Gregory and Kathy Harless and WVTI LLC, $530.52, Sheridan District, Long Branch, as of 5-25-2022.
n 48/100 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Russell A. & Daisy Donahue and WVTI LLC, $441.42, Sheridan District, as of 5-25-2022.
n 0.83 acres, deed between Kaitlyn Ingraham and Gregory Dillard, $15,000, Washington District, Fall Creek, Coal River, as of 5-25-2022.
n 9 acres, more or less, deed between Lillian Hager (now Morgan) and Harry Hager, Laurel Hill District, as of 5-25-2022.
14 acres, deed between John R. Woodall and Parker Reese Woodall, Sheridan District, as of 5-26-2022.
n 51 acres, more or less, deed between John R. Woodall and Parker Reese Woodall, Sheridan District, as of 5-26-2022.
n Deed between Sandra Markus Meadows (Hager) and Curley and Sandra Markus Meadows, Town of Hamlin, as of 5-26-2022.
n 4.214 acres, deed between Dwight D. and Virginia Lynn Scraggs and Virginia Lynn Scraggs Sewell and Jimmy Scraggs, Carroll District, as of 5-27-2022.
n 1/10 of 236.92 acres, deed between Jerry Boyd Kiser and Danny Joe Kiser, Sheridan District, as of 5-27-2022.
n 56.3 acres, deed between Kimberly Phillips and William M. Mayes, Harts District, as of 5-27-2022.
MAGISTRATE RECORDS
Misdemeanors
n Austin Lee Adkins has been charged with driving too fast for roadway conditions and driving while license suspended or revoked, offense date 8-5-2022.
n Brian Lee Clay has been charged with improper registration, no operator’s, driving while license suspended or revoked, no vehicle insurance, offense date 8-6-2022.
n Corbin Reid Collins has been charged with harassment, offense date 7-28-2022.
n Leea Legg has been charged with driving too fast for roadway conditions, offense date 8-5-2022.
n Herbert Eugene McNeely has been charged with driving too fast for roadway conditions, offense date 8-5-2022.
n Barry Edsel Messinger has been charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no vehicle insurance, improper registration, and no operators, offense date 8-6-2022.
n Roy A. Moore has been charged with interference with officers/false information, no certificate of insurance and Improper registration, offense date 8-2-2022.
n Andrew Gene Morris Jr. has been charged with driving too fast for roadway conditions, offense date 8-5-2022.
n Angela D. Parker-Hampton has been charged with driving too fast for roadway conditions, offense date 8-5-2022.
n Allen Dale Parsons has been charged with timbering license required, conducting timbering operations or purchasing logs for resale without valid license from the West Virginia Division of Forestry, and conducting timbering operations without supervision by a certified logger, offense date 8-5-2022.
n Calvin Gene Pauley has been charged with driving too fast for roadway conditions, offense date 8-5-2022.
n Seth Isaiah Smith has been charged with driving too fast for roadway conditions, offense date 8-5-2022.
n Marisa Whitt has been charged with driving too fast for roadway conditions, offense date 8-5-2022.
n Angela D. Workman has been charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no operators, offense date 7-21-2022.