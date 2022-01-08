1 ac. deed between Mary R. Walker & Mary Rose Miller and Halley J. Porter, Harts Dist., as of 10-15-2021.
Deed between Raymond Hager and Tyler & Ryan Perry, $2,000., Harts Dist., as of 10-18-2021.
Deed between Donnie R. Jr. & Kathkeen Miller and Matthew E. Akers, $12,000., Washington Dist., as of 10-18-2021.
Fee lot 81x250 ft., 250x65x250x65 ft. deed between Darrell Scott Crum and Darrell S. & Jennifer Lynn Crum, Sheridan Dist., as of 10-18-2021.
3.35 ac. deed between Calvin Dunlap and Shauna Gervel Cook, Washington Dist., as of 10-19-2021.
28 ac. transfer on death deed between Virginia Lambert and Jeremy Scott Vance, Harts Dist., as of 10-19-2021.
8.514 ac. deed between Glen Pauley & Jason Elkins and Gary McCallister, $4,000., Washington Dist., as of 10-19-2021.
½ ac. deed between Eulah Bailey FKA Eulah Wagoner and J&B Real Estate LLC, $48,000, West Hamlin, as of 10-19-2021.
30 ac. deed between James A. Price and Harrison Schaeffer, Sheridan Dist., as of 10-21-2022.
.27 & 2 ac. deed between Jerry A. & Penelope Runyan and Michael J. & Carrie L. Runyan, Duval & Washington Districts, as of 10-21-2021.
MAGISTRATE RECORDS
MISDEMEANORS
Jeremy Baisden has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 1-2-2022.
Cecil Nelson has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Driving while license suspended or revoked; general & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 12-26-2021.
Rodney Wiley has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked, general, No vehicle insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Obstruction to driver’s view or driving mechanism; penalty & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 12-23-2021.