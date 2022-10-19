LAND TRANSFERS
n 0.76 acres, deed between Edward and Judith Cantley and Lincoln County Commission, $51,000, Duval District, as of 7-13-2022.
n Lots 22, 23, 24, 66, 67, and 68, deed between John R. and Amanda Cummings and Lincoln County Commission, $25,000, Duval District, as of 7-13-2022.
n 10 acres, more or less, deed between Martha Courts, Lisa G. Carter, Sandra Toppins and Kelly Coburn and Lisa Gay and Brian Keith Carter, Laurel Hill District, as of 7-13-2022.
n Lot 29 x 132, corrective deed between The Town of Hamlin and Lincoln County Primary Care Center, Inc., Hamlin, as of 7-14-2022.
n Deed between Argus Energy WV, LLC and Ruth and Crofford Miles, Harts District, $10, Twelve Pole, as of 7-14-2022.
n Deed between Eddie R. and Sandy Jo Finley and Ruth Ann and Crofford Miles, Harts District, Twelve Pole, as of 7-14-2022.
n Deed between Patricia L. and William Douglas Stowers and Ross D. Stowers, as of 7-14-2022.
Deed between William Douglas Stowers and Alicia F. Otterbacher, as of 7-15-2022.
n 0.9 acres, deed between David Scott Terlikowski and Matthew Isaiah Chandler, $190,000, Duval District, Bear Fork, as of 7-15-2022.
n Surface Lot 18, deed between Heather Lakin Donahue/Heather Patten and Jessica and Tyler Neskey, $95,000, Hamlin, as of 7-15-2022.
n Lot 7, deed between Wandel and Virginia Parsons and Brenda Tomblin and Patricia London, $145,000, Sheridan District, as of 7-15-2022.
n Deed between Forrest and Kaitlyn Campbell and Ashley Pagano, $125,000, Duval District, as of 7-15-2022.
n Deed between Frank and Debbie Morris and Darrell Chadd Gartin, $44,000, Washington District, as of 7-15-2022.
n 18 acres, deed between Tracey A. Beckett and Tracey A. and Shawn T. Beckett, Carroll District, as of 7-18-2022.
n 85.81 acres, deed between Johnny and Daniel Roy Hicks and Eulah Bailey and Phillip James Holley and Eulah Bailey, $5,000, Union District, as of 7-18-2022.
n Mineral deed between Allison Marie Wilhelm and Community Minerals, LLC, $645, tax property numbers 77, 495, 1098, 572, 146, 142, 172, 227, 275, 266, as of 7-19-2022.
n Surface Lot 50 x 120, 14/100 acres, deed Between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Zachary Michael Dancy and Dianna M. Smith and Armstrong Land Management, $50, Jefferson District, Left Hand Fork, as of 7-19-2022.
n Tax mineral deed between G. Russell Rolluson Jr. and Debbie Mathis and Armstrong Land Management and Armstrong Land Management, $50, Union District, mineral rights 1/20 of 1/3 of 1/5 of 72 acres, Big Laurel, as of 7-19-2022.
MAGISTRATE COURT
MISDEMEANORS
n Woodie Adkins Jr. has been charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and improper registration, offenses as of 9-9-2022.
n Vernon Eplin has been charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, offense date 7-11-2022.
n Bernie Joe Mallory II has been charged with driving while license revoked for driving under the influence, offense date 10-5-2022.
n Phillip Adrian Porter has been charged with driving while license revoked for DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked, and no registration, offense date 10-6-2022.
n Michael Seth Thomas has been charged with assault and battery, offense date 10-6-2022.
n William Leslie Toler has been charged with driving while license revoked for DUI, offense date 10-5-2022.
n Cody Turley has been charged with first-offense DUI, offense date 10-3-2022.