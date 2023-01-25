MAGISTRATE RECORDS
FELONIES
n James Wesley Brogan has been charged with Fleeing officer; penalties; definitions (Vehicle — Reckless indifference), offense as of 1-7-2023.
n Cyril Raymond Derrico has been charged with Receiving or transferring stolen goods, offense as of 1-8-2023.
MISDEMEANORS
n James Wesley Brogan has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Reckless driving, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Left of Center, Required signals & Operation of vehicles with safety belts, offenses as of 1-7-2023.
n Thomas Scott Clark has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI & Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offenses as of 1-2-2023.
n Olivia G. Jeffery has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 1-6-2023.
n Brandon Keith Lucas has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, License to be carried and exhibited on demand, Reg. card to be signed, carried and exhibited on demand (Regist. Unsigned), Exp. Of reg. and cert. of title & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 1-6-2023.
n Joshua Lowell Myers has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Reg. card unsigned & Limitations on overtaking on left, offenses as of 1-8-2023.
n Allen Dale Parsons has been charged with Conducting timbering operations, purchase logs for resale without valid license from Div. of Forestry, Conduct timbering operation or sever trees for sale without notice of location to Div. of Forestry, Conduct timbering operation without supervision by certified logger& Continue to conduct timbering operations, violating suspension of revocation by Div. of Forestry, offenses as of 1-10-2023.
n Cody Schnidt has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 1-5-2023.
n Tanner E. Shelton has been charged with No-passing zones — Left of center & Speed limitations generally (Country Highway), offenses as of 1-8-2023.
n Samantha Dawn Thomas has been charged with DUI 2nd (under review), Driving too fast for roadway conditions & Operation of vehicles with safety belts, offenses as of 6-28-2022.