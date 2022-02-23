LAND TRANSFERS
2 & 3.318 ac. deed no fee between Fannie Mae AKA Federal National Mortgage Assoc. and Richard & Johnna Fowler $117,000., Washington Dist. POA bk. 9 pg. 116, as of 11-30-2021.
1.2 ac. deed between Andrew & Laura Meadows and James R. & Jennifer A. Meadows, $7,500., Duval Dist., as of 12-1-2021.
Fee 21 ac. deed between H3LLC and Bernard & Kathy Adams, $15,000., Washington Dist., as of 12-1-2021.
Deed between Milton & Phyllis Sue Clay and Tyler R. & Deather D. Cummings, $4,500., Sheridan Dist., as of 12-1-2021.
0.23 ac. deed between Jessica Scaggs and Ginger Vance, Harts Dist., as of 12-3-2021.
0.47 ac. deed between Jerry W. Sansom and Joshua F. & Haley Gail Barnett, $150,000., Washington Dist., as of 12-3-2021.
.721 ac. deed between Rusty J. Weddington & Melissa B. Wedding and Timothy Edward Shell Jr., $245,000., Duval Dist., as of 12-3-2021.
85.7 & 19.3 ac. deed between Kenneth R. & Darlene Sue Dingess-Adkins and Christopher Shane Fakourey, $175,000., Jefferson Dist., Laurel Fk. & Mud Rv., respectively, as of 12-3-2021.
.75 ac. deed between Seneca Trustees Inc. and FNMA, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 12-6-2021.
10 ac. deed between Scott & Renee Ryan and Brian Scott Ryan, Washington Dist., as of 12-6-2021.
3 ac. m/l deed between Calvin Dunlap & Donna Hill and Calvin Dunlap, Washington Dist., as of 12-6-2021.
32 ac. +/- deed between Jackie Dane Terry and Jessica Niccole Terry, $10., Sheridan Dist., as of 12-6-2021.
Deed between Thomas Barrett and Billy S. & Paula Marie Adkins, $14,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 12-7-2021.
0.205 ac. deed between Rhoda & Spiro M. Mitias and 784 Little Coal Rv., Inc., $500,000., Washington Dist., as of 12-8-2021.
9.305 ac. m/l deed between Sharon Elaine Jones and Ethan E. & Elissa Danielle Bowe, Duval Dist., as of 12-9-2021.
52.5 ac. deed between Telephone Employees Rec. — Outdoor Club and Andy L. & Rebecca E. Harrison, $36,500., Sheridan Dist., as of 12-9-2021.
Deed between Michael D. & Tara Dawn Sizemore and Tommy G. & Ronda Sanders, $67,000., Carroll Dist., as of 12-9-2021.
1 ac. more or less deed between Harold L. Jr. & Robin Harbert AKA Robin Justice and Robin Harbert, Washington Dist., as of 12-9-2021.
MAGISTRATE RECORDS
FELONIES
Everett Bowman has been charged with Failure to register or provide notice of registration changes. (Life Registration), offense as of 2-8-2022.
Christopher Browning has been charged with Failure to register or provide notice of registration changes. (Life Registration), offense as of 2-4-2022.
MISDEMEANORS
Katelyn Belcher has been charged with operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & No vehicle shall at any time be driven to the left side of the roadway.
Brianna M. Bryant has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General. Following too closely, No proof of registration UNDER REVIEW & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 1-26-2022.
Ricky Edward Combs has been charged with Domestic Battery — Unlawful physical contact of insulting/provoking nature (Family/Household Member) & Brandishing deadly weapons; threatening or causing breach of peace; criminal penalties, offenses as of 2-3-2022.
Dustin Kelly Elkins has been charged with Domestic Battery — Unlawful physical contact of insulting/provoking nature (Family/Household Member), offense as of 2-3-2022.
James Elkins has been charged with Restricted licenses (Expired Operators) & License to be carried and exhibited on demand, offenses as of 2-9-2022.
Joshua Hager has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, No vehicle insurance & Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offenses as of 1-31-2022.
Trevor J. Lanz has been charged with Registration card unsigned, offense as of 1-29-2022.
Brandy Alan Selman has been charged with Expiration of registration and cert. of title & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 2-3-2022.