LAND TRANSFERS
n 4.34 acres, more or less, deed between Jacquelyn Blankenship and Joey A. Roy and Albert Pritchard Jr., $50,000, Sheridan District, as of 6-27-2022.
n 6.81 acres, deed between Penny and Robert Reynolds and Steven Brent Blankenship, special commissioner, and David P. and Celeste E. Downs, $165,000, Sheridan District, as of 6-27-2022.
n 18.5 acres, 14.73 acres and waterline, right-of-way deed between Kevin and Cathleen Y. Salmons and Cathleen Y. Cunningham and Kristina Danielle Black, $160,000, Carroll District, as of 6-27-2022.
n 78 acres, deed between Bruner Land Co., Inc., and Jason and Brian Lytle, $65,000, Washington District, as of 6-27-2022.
n Surface rights, 0.643 acres, deed between Morgan Thomasn and Morgan M. Cook and Franklin and Tracy Miller, $171,000, Washington District, Coal River, as of 6-29-2022.
n 1.09 acres, deed between Randy L. and Arlene Gail Curry and Terra Hager, $162,000, Washington District, Parcel 1, Mollies Branch, as of 6-29-2022.
n Lots 9 and 10, deed between Gerald Smith and Jane M. Smith, Hamlin, as of 6-29-2022.
n 2.32 acres, deed between Robin K. Mills and Donald J. Adkins, Washington District, Cobbs Creek, as of 6-29-2022.
n Deed between Jerry Kiser and Danny Kiser and Karen Ruble, Sheridan and Jefferson Districts, as of 6-30-2022.
Deed between Jerry Kiser and Danny Kiser and Karen Ruble, Sheridan District, as of 6-30-2022.
n 2.79 acres, deed between Robert C. and Elizabeth Stump and Robert D. and Bridgette Renee Stump, $50,000, Carroll District, as of 6-30-2022.
n Lot 114, deed between Donald E. and Patricia Perry and Leslie C. Murphy, Sheridan District, as of 6-30-2022.
n Deed between Pettey Oilfield Services, Inc., and Joseph Pettey and Chojnacki Construction, Inc., Carroll District, parcels 4.1-4.6, 4.10, 4.11, 91, 94, 97, 100, 101, maps 19 and 35, as of 6-30-2022.
n 2.25 acres, deed between Kelli Lynn Estep and Regina Lea Pullen and Frye LLC, $26,000, Carroll District, as of 6-30-2022.
n 7 acres, deed between Ezra Lee Eplin and Steven and Robin Eplin, Sheridan District, as of 6-30-2022.
n 3 acres, deed between Steven and Robin Eplin and Sara Lunn Mullins, Sheridan District, as of 6-30-2022.
60 acres, deed between Steven and Robin Eplin and Ezra Lee Eplin, Sheridan District, as of 6-30-2022.
MAGISTRATE COURT
MISDEMEANORS
n Christopher Fannin Adkins has been charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, offense date 9-8-2022.
n Glenn R. Adkins has been charged with no seatbelt and no operator’s, offense date 9-8-2022.
n Ashley Danielle Anderson has been charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and fleeing on foot, offense date 9-15-2022.
n Allison Ball has been charged with no registration and no proof of insurance, offense date 9-6-2022.
n Bobby L. Belcher has been charged with no seat belts, offense date 9-8-2022.
n James Robert Brogan has been charged with expired operator’s and no insurance, offense date 9-8-2022.
n James Wesley Brogan has been charged with no inspection and improper registration, offense date 9-8-2022.
n Ralph E. Butcher II has been charged with no seat belts, offense date 9-8-2022.
n Roco Dolo has been charged with no seat belts, offense date 9-8-2022.
n Billie Dunlap has been charged with no seat belts, offense date 9-8-2022.
n Jonathan Ray Egnor has been charged with no registration, offense date 9-6-2022.
n Joshua James Hager has been charged with no registration, offense date 9-8-2022.
n Laura M. Hager has been charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no registration, no inspection, and no insurance, offense date 9-8-2022.
n Robert Maynard has been charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and prohibited drug purchases or receipt; penalties, offenses as of 9-4-2022.
n Joshua Miller has been charged with no registration and no proof of insurance, offense date 9-8-2022.
n Charles Ott has been charged with no seat belts, offense date 9-14-2022.
n Sasha Phelps has been charged with no registration and no inspection, offense date 9-8-2022.
n Michael Sanders has been charged with no registration, offense date 9-12-2022.
n Robert S. Slate has been charged with speeding and surrendering of license plate when no longer insured, offense date 9-6-2022.
n Michael Terry has been charged with possession of controlled substance without a prescription and driving while license revoked for driving under the influence, offense date 9-12-2022.
n Luther Watts has been charged with driving too fast for roadway conditions and improper registration, offense date 9-6-2022.