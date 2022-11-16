LAND TRANSFERS
n 29.69 acres, deed between Run The Narrows LLC and Adams and Merritt Investments LLC, $810,000, West Hamlin, as of 8-3-2022.
n Partition deed between Wanda Sue Byrd Cobb and George Ted Byrd, Carroll District, as of 8-4-2022.
n 0.385 acre, deed between Vanderbilt Mortgage Finance Inc. and Michael Midkiff, $5,000, Sheridan District, as of 8-5-2022.
n 4/5 of 10 acres, deed between Robin Tomblin and Robin A. and William H. Hern Jr., Harts District, as of 8-5-2022.
n Surface tax deed, 12.5 acres, between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Everett and Rose Cooper and ACCS Marketing LLC, $2,400, Carroll District, Mud River, as of 8-8-2022.
n 150.17 acres, tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Everett and Rose Cooper and ACCS Marketing LLC, $97.63, Carroll District, Mud River, as of 8-8-2022.
n Surface rights, ¼ acre, tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Roger and Debbie Cooper and ACCS Marketing LLC, $136.93, Carroll District, Mud River, as of 8-8-2022.
n Fee oil and gas, 175 acres, tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Arthur L. May II and ACCS Marketing LLC, $1,154.74, Duval District, Trace Fork, as of 8-8-2022.
n Surface rights, 30 acres, tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Eulah Wagoner and ACCS Marketing LLC, $1,300, Harts District, Big Ugly, as of 8-8-2022.
n 10.5 acres, tax deed between G Russell Rollyson Jr. and Betty Jean Wiley and ACCS Marketing LLC, $116.87, Laurel Hill District, 14 Mile, as of 8-8-2022.
n Mineral rights, 1/7 of 90 acres, Tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Charley H. Bias and Elemental Resources, $85.62, Carroll District, Buffalo Creek Coal Map 01-62, as of 8-8-2022.
n Mineral rights, 1/7 of 48 acres, tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Charley H. Bias and Elemental Resources, $83.22, Carroll District, Buffalo Creek, as of 8-8-2022.
n Mineral rights, 1/5 of 50 acres, tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Grayson Bowers and Elemental Resources, $84.29, Carroll District, Harveys Creek, as of 8-8-2022.
n Mineral rights, ¼ of 63 acres, tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Garnet Johnson, and Elemental Resources, $87.48, Union District, as of 8-8-2022.
n Mineral rights, ¼ of 84 acres, tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Garnett L. Johnson and Elemental Resources, $89.08, Union District, Big Creek, as of 8-8-2022.
n ¼ of 60 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Donnie Miller and Volusia Ventures LLC, $1,500, Jefferson District, Elkins Branch, as of 8-8-2022.
n 0.07 acres, tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Christopher S. Ramey and WVTI LLC, $84.82, Harts District, West Fork, as of 8-8-2022.
n Surface rights, 1.5 acres, tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Drema G. Jenkins and WVTI LLC, $198.6, Harts District, ES Guyan, as of 8-8-2022.
n 1 acre, tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Terry and Robin Tomblin and WVTI LLC, $1,850, Harts District, Big Branch, as of 8-8-2022.
n Surface rights, 1/5 of 116.62 acres, tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and William Clark Jr. and WVTI LLC, $1,100, Jefferson District, Sycamore Fork, as of 8-8-2022.
n Surface rights, 3 acres, tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., David and Beth Fakourey and WVTI LLC, $260.38, Laurel Hill District, Guyan District, as of 8-8-2022.
n 4 acres, tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Linda K. Buchanan and WVTI LLC, $307.66, Sheridan District, Guyan District, as of 8-8-2022.
n 0.93 acres, deed between Harold Shull and Joseph Browning, $125,000, Harts District, as of 8-8-2022.
n 10 acres, deed between Denny Miller and Denny and Janice L. Miller, Laurel Hill District, as of 8-8-2022.
n 0.19 acres, deed between Peggy Ann Morris Stevens and Bradford C. and Denia R. DeBord, $12,500, Washington District, as of 8-8-2022.
n 7.75 acres, deed between Eugene P. Jr. and Johnny Darrel Morris and Peggy Ann Morris Stevens and Bradford C. DeBord, $50,000, Washington District, as of 8-8-2022.
n 6.5 acres, deed between Darrell K. McComas, Donna Webb, Mary Adkins, Lora Stapleton and Teresa Betty and Darrell K. McComas and Kevin D. Adkins, Sheridan District, as of 8-9-2022.
n Deed between Ruth and Mary Priestley and Drexel and Devin C. Hodge, $125,000, Washington District, as of 8-10-2022.
n 0.25 acres, deed between Jeff E. Porter and Cecil Alan Prichard, $30,000, Sheridan District, as of 8-11-2022.
MARRIAGES
n Branty Darrell Gibson, 42, and Janet Renee Nelson, 46, both of Sod.
n Steven Michael Gillenwater, 33, and Tabathia Lynn Adkins, 33, both of Alkol.
n Kade Andrew McCoy, 27, and Morgan Paige Smith, 28, both of West Hamlin.
n Gregory Allen Adkins, 22, Ranger, and Linda LouAnn Sandborn, 23.
n Christopher Shane Fakourey and Christa Marie Smith, both of Ranger.
n Marcus Brent Owens, 28, and Raven Rebekah Nicole McMullen, 26, both of West Hamlin.
n Darrell Justin Black, 33, Hurricane, and Jamie Rachelle Hazelett, 28, Branchland.
n Wesley Cadin Pauley, 33, and Danielle Nichole Holbrook, 35, both of Alkol.
n Mohammed Chris Johaim, 41, Salt Rock, and Kayla Betha Adkins, 33, Wayne.
n Shawn Caleb Angel, 26, and Allie May Wilson, 24, both of Hamlin
n Corey James Bias, 23, Gordon, and Annaleigh Rose Moyer, 24, Hamlin.
n Richard Allen Mullins and Lesa Mechelle Godby.
n Jackson Lee Jeffery, 27, Branchland, and Madison Paige Adkins, 23, Midkiff.
n Jerry Eugene Heard, 64, Hamlin, and Joetta Joyce Porter, 66, West Hamlin.
n Dannie Lew Ross, 65, and Savannah Rose Adkins, 30, both of Griffithsville.
Jimmy Ray Smith and Brenda M. Zions, both of Branchland.
n Jeremy Wane Holeston, and Shirley Marie Harris, both of Griffithsville.
n Drake Conner Davis, 18, Hurricane, and Jordan Helen Bledsoe, 19, Alkol.