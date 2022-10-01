LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS
LAND TRANSFERS
- Deed between Lisa Slone and Shayla E. Lucas, Casey J. Cooper and Hunter N. Owen, Hamlin, as of 7-1-2022.
- Deed between William D. and Patricia L. Stowers and William D. and Patricia L. Stowers, as of 7-5-2022.
- 0.75 acre deed between Wanda Cremeans and James A. Terry, $15,000, Sheridan District, as of 7-5-2022.
- 6.44 acres, deed between the estate of William S. Darnell by Executor Ronald Darnell and Ronald Darnell, $2.300, Union District, as of 7-5-2022.
- Deed between Anthony and Jennifer Forzetting and Jennifer Hughes and Jennifer Hughes, Washington District, as of 7-6-2022.
- 1.64 acres, deed between Gary Cochran and Gary Cochran, Washington District, as of 7-6-2022.
- 6.7 acres, deed between Jeanette Pritchard and David Wayne Bragg, Laurel Hill District, as of 7-6-2022.
- Transfer on death, deed between Winona Ruth Richards and Dennis Paul Harvey, as of 7-6-2022.
- Lots 1-4, deed between Mary Jane Stowers revocable trust by Greg B. Stowers and Earl L. and Jessica Nicole Turley, $30,000, Sheridan District, Route 3, as of 7-6-2022.
- Partial Lot 1, deed between Timothy R. Graley and Preece Co. Rental LLC, $67,000, Hamlin, as of 7-6-2022.
- 123 acres, more or less, deed between Daniel J. Duncan and Jeffrey J. and Sarah Kathryn Ray, $100,000, Carroll District, as of 7-7-2022.
- 3 acres, deed between Ed and Rosabelle Adkins and Tina Johnston, Sheridan District, as of 7-7-2022.
- 1.93 acres, deed between Linzie Queen Sr. and The Atenville Regular Baptist Church, Harts, as of 7-7-2022.
MAGISTRATE COURT
MISDEMEANORS
- Ashley Dawn Adkins has been charged with no seat belt, driving while license suspended or revoked, improper registration, and no inspection, offenses date 9-15-2022.
- Winford Keith Adkins has been charged with driving on a license revoked for driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, offenses date 9-21-2022.
- Jarrell Ball has been charged with no seat belt, offense date 9-14-2022.
- Summer S. Bias has been charged with no seat belts, offense date 9-14-2022.
- Ronnie Buckner has been charged with driving under the influence, offense date 9-21-2022.
- Angela Denise Bunting has been charged with obstructing an officer, offense date 9-18-2022.
- Jason M. Clay has been charged with no seat belts, offense date 9-14-2022.
- Richard Edwards has been charged with no seat belts, offense date 9-14-2022.
- David Odell Gilkerson has been charged with petit larceny, offense date 9-12-2022 to 9-19-2022.
- Garett Cole Linville has been charged with no seat belts, offense date 9-14-2022.