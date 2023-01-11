LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Jan 11, 2023 19 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAND TRANSFERSn 14.87 acres, surface deed, between Volusia Ventures LLC and Gerald Weathersby, $7,000, Harts District, as of 9-30-2022.n 14.87 acres, deed between Gerald Weathersby and Ashley Dalton, $7,500, Harts District, as of 9-30-2022. n 105.73 acres, deed between Helen Ruth Dean and Helen Ruth Dean, Laurel Hill District, as of 9-30-2022.n 105.73 acres, deed between Helen Ruth Dean and Norma J. Piddock, Leslie, Roger, Terry and Rhonda Dean, Laurel Hill District, as of 9-30-2022.n Surface rights, 37.5 acres and ¾ acre, deed between Melvin and Pamela Triplett and Joseph G. and Diana L. Ullrich, $48,000, Sheridan District, 4 Mile, as of 9-30-2022.n 6.39 acres, deed between Peggy Hannah and Charles A. and Amie Lopez-Smith, $414,000, Washington District, as of 9-30-2022.n 6.25 and 0.24 acres, surface deed, Jeremy L. Collins and Richard A. Hanson Jr., $95,000, Washington District, as of 9-30-2022.n Lots 23, 22, 29, and 30, deed between Lake View Apartments LLC and Paul M. Wesselman, $227,000, Washington District, Lincoln Heights, as of 9-30-2022.n 0.21 acres, deed between Joshua L. Belcher and Alexander B. and Hollie R. Berry, $172,500, Washington District, as of 9-30-2022.n 33.5 acres, plus or minus, deed between Michael Paul Holley and Karen Gail Johnson, Carroll District, as of 9-30-2022.n Deed between Brad Browning and Ronald and Justin Cook, $10,000, Hamlin, as of 9-30-2022.n 53.5 acres, deed between Keister Jr. and Ruby Jean Wiley and Carnella Mae Watts, Keister Jr., Ruby Jean and William A. Wiley, Harts District, as of 10-3-2022.n Section 11, surface rights, 3.66 acres, deed between Maranda Doris Brayall and Falcon Equities LLC, $8,000, Washington District, Maple Glen, as of 10-3-2022.n 0.65 acres, deed between Pamela G. and Brian V. Harper and Robyn E. Vaughn and James R. Cox, $216,000, Washington District, as of 10-3-2022.n 2 parcels, deed with no fee between Town of Hamlin and Timmy Stevenson, Hamlin, as of 10-3-2022.n 0.545 acres, deed between Ronald and Ruby Crede and Jerry and Isalene Runion, Duval District, as of 10-4-2022.n 2.33 acres, deed between Bradley S. and Stacy A. Vance AKA Stacey A. Vance Bartram and Bradley S. Vance, Harts District, as of 10-4-2022.n 2.33 acres, deed between Bradley Shane Vance and Willy Workman II, $5,000, Harts District, as of 10.-4-2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deed Laurel Hill District Politics Company Commercial Law Hart Richard A. Hanson Jr. Keister Helen Ruth Dean Ruby Jean Wiley Recommended for you Latest News LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Energy bills pushed for upcoming legislative session look beyond coal AG urges consumers to be wary of deceptive weight loss options 102-year-old Charleston Department Store closing CHURCH LISTINGS LACKEY: Manure spreader of love BACK IN TIME LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.