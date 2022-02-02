Tanner Fugate has been charged with Entry of building other than dwelling; entry of RR, traction, or motorcar, steamboat or vessel, offense as of 1-16-22.
MISDEMEANORS
Joann Adkins has been charged with Expiration of registration and cert. of title, offense as of 1-13-2022.
Zachary J. Bays has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Cert. of insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 1-8-2022.
Kaila C. Craddock has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 1-12-2022.
Tanner Fugate has been charged with Unlawful injury to or destruction of property, offense as of 1-18-2022.
Zachary Thomas Gillenwater has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, No vehicle insurance & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 1-12-2022.
Jeffrey Allen Gunnoe has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Display of registration plates (rear of vehicle) & Mufflers; prevention of noise, fumes & smoke, offenses as of 1-15-2022.
Shasta Owsley has been charged with five counts Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offenses as of 1-22-2022.
Jason Saul has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 1-12-2022.
Benjamin F. White has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 1-12-2022.
Adam Woodrum has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 1-15-2022.
Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.