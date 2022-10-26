Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

LAND TRANSFERS

Four mineral tax deeds between G. Russell Rolluson Jr. and Debbie Mathis and Armstrong Management: $50, 1/20 of 1/3 of 3/25 of 42 acres, Union District, Big Laurel; $50, 1/20 of 1/3 of 4/9 of 35 acres, Union District, Big Laurel; $50, 1/20 of 1/3 of 4/9 of 5 acres, Union District, Big Laurel; and $50, 1/20 of 1/3 of 4/9 of 48 acres, Big Laurel, Union District, as of 7-19-2022.

