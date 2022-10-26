Four mineral tax deeds between G. Russell Rolluson Jr. and Debbie Mathis and Armstrong Management: $50, 1/20 of 1/3 of 3/25 of 42 acres, Union District, Big Laurel; $50, 1/20 of 1/3 of 4/9 of 35 acres, Union District, Big Laurel; $50, 1/20 of 1/3 of 4/9 of 5 acres, Union District, Big Laurel; and $50, 1/20 of 1/3 of 4/9 of 48 acres, Big Laurel, Union District, as of 7-19-2022.
5 acres, tax deed between G. Russell Rolluson Jr., Brock, Vivian, Larry and Jason Lawson and Danny W. Cochran, $50, Sheridan District, Bear Creek, 5 acres, as of 7-19-2022.
Mineral tax deed between G. Russell Rolluson Jr., Paul S. Messer and Joseph S. Smith and Onondaga Holdings Co., $50, Laurel Hill District, 1/5 of 1/4 of 1/7 of 50 acres, Nine Mile Creek, as of 7-19-2022.
¼ acre, sur tax deed between G. Russell Rolluson Jr. and Co. — Williams Resources Corp. and Elizabeth Beckett and Bruce Holbrook, $50, Union District, Lot Mud River (2017 and 2018), as of 7-19-2022.
Mineral tax deed between G. Russell Rolluson Jr. and Roma Hale and Garnet Gas Corp., $50, Carroll District, 1/28 of 59 ¾ acres, Scary Creek, as of 7-19-2022.
Mineral tax deed between G. Russell Rolluson Jr. and Lula McComas and Armstrong Land Management, $50, Carroll District, 1/12 of 42 acres, Little Laurel, as of 7-19-2022.
Mineral tax deed between G. Russell Rolluson Jr. and Lula McComas and Armstrong Land Management, $50, Carroll District, 1/12 of 37 acres, Little Laurel, as of 7-19-2022.
Mineral tax deed between G. Russell Rolluson Jr and Lula McComas and Armstrong Land Management, $50, Carroll District, 1/12 of 26 acres, Little Laurel, as of 7-19-2022.
Mineral tax deed between G. Russell Rolluson Jr. and Lula McComas and Armstrong Land Management, $50, Carroll District, 1/12 of 3 acres, Little Laurel, as of 7-19-2022.
MAGISTRATE COURT
MISDEMEANORS
Sherry M. Aldridge has been charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and no vehicle insurance, offense date 10-3-2022.
Eddy Richard Bartram has been charged with shoplifting, offense date 9-16-2022.
Roger Lee Bryant has been charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, expired operator’s, no proof of registration, no inspection, no proof of insurance, and improperly equipped vehicle, offense date, 10-3-2022.
Donald Lee Chapman II has been charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance, offense date 10-2-2022.
Angela S. Dean has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & UNDER REVIEW Expired Insp. Cert., offenses as of 10-5-2022.
Mark A. Dunlap has been charged with driving too fast for roadway conditions, offense as of 10-6-2022.
Jason Fulks has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 10-8-2022.
Robert Garrison has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 10-2-2022.
Sherry Dawn Harris has been charged with Trespass on property other than structure or conveyance, offense as of 9-10-2022.
Johnny A. King has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offense as of 10-4-2022.
David L. Lockard has been charged with Possession of open alcoholic beverage container in passenger area of motor vehicle on public highway & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 9-30-2022.
Deanna McComas has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 10-12-2022.
James E. McDaniel Jr. has been charged with Criminal penalties (Hatfield and McCoy Authority) & UNDER REVIEW Open burning of refuse, offenses as of 10-6-2022.
Junior Miller has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 10-3-2022.