LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS
LAND TRANSFERS
- ¼ acre, more or less, deed between Sharon Rakes and Timothy F. and Barbara I. Rakes, $5,000, Harts District, as of 9-13-2022.
- 110 acres, deed between George W. and Christopher A. Wilson and Brian Kopsolias, $116,000, Sheridan District, as of 9-13-2022.
- Deed between Demetria K. Curry and Rusty J. and Melissa B. Weddington, Duval District, as of 9-13-2022.
- 30 acres, more or less, deed between Flora Lucas and Harold Dewayne Lucas, Harts District, transfer on death, as of 9-13-2022.
- 1.5 acres, more or less, between Darren and Jennifer Miller and Jackie L. Miller and Elizabeth Dawn Akers, Washington District, as of 9-14-2022.
- 4.56 and 1.66 acres, deed between Stephen Reynolds and Ann Contois and Robert and Kelly Farewell, Carroll District, as of 9-14-2022.
- 2286 square feet, deed between Gwendolyn Sowers and Johnny Chapman, Harts District, as of 9-14-2022.
- ½ and ¾ acres, deed between Jerry and Nancy Lawson and Jefferson Triplett Public Cemetery, Sheridan District, as of 9-14-2022.
- 23.347 ac. deed more or less between Mary Pullen and Larry S. & Joshua S. Sigmon, $6,000., Duval Dist., as of 9-14-2022.
- 16.05 acres, surface deed between William, Harold Jr. and Estate of Yvonne Lacy, Rachel Priestly, Laura Litton and Paul Roberts, $13,000, Washington District, as of 9-15-2022.
- 6.05 surface deed between John K. and Lisa A. Clark and Paul Roberts, Washington District, as of 9-15-2022.
- 40.25 acres, surface deed between Foster V. Bingaman II and Kim H. Bingaman and Jerry D. Kinder Jr., Jerry Kinder III and Ryan Adam Kinder, $34,000, Washington District, Coal River, as of 9-15-2022.
- 44 acres, deed between Anthony B. and Vickie Krantz Gibson and Danylo Loychenko, $18,000, Harts District, Big Ugly, as of 9-15-2022.
- Deed between Douglas W. and David A. Lovejoy Sr. and James Long, $58,000, Hamlin, as of 9-15-2022.
- 4552 square feet, lot 3, deed between Lionel T. and Cynthia J. Parsons and The Parsons Family Trust and Diana Lynn Lambert, $120,000, Hamlin, as of 9-19-2022.
- Surface rights, 12.1 acres, fiduciary deed between Peggy Brainar, executor of Phyllis A. Bias and Charles Bias and IOSIF Savchenko, $77,000, Carroll District, Big Creek, as of 9-19-2022.
- Surface rights, 165.36 acres, deed between Tara Renee Howard and Tim and Michele Ball, $37,000, Carroll District, Coon Creek, by survey, as of 9-19-2022.
- Mineral rights, 1/8 of 69 acres, tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson and E.J. Cummings and Elemental Resources, $84.29, Jefferson District, Mud River, as of 9-19-2022.
MAGISTRATE COURT
MISDEMEANORS
- Trevor David Atkins has been charged with expired registration, unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles, driving too fast for roadway conditions, and driving while license revoked for driving under the influence, offenses date 11-26-2022.
- Raven James Dotson Jr. has been charged with knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offense date 12-7-2022.
- Jeremiah Journell has been charged with fleeing from an officer, offense date 12-7-2022.
- Jeremy Lowe has been charged with domestic assault and domestic battery, offense date 12-3-2022.
- Eddie D. Meeks has been charged with improper registration, offenses date 11-28-2022.
- Elijah Murphy has been charged with possession of a controlled substance without valid prescription and driving while license revoked for driving under the influence, offense date 12-7-2022.
- Matthew Alan Myers has been charged with no inspection, driving while license revoked for DUI, and unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles, offense date 11-20-2022.
- Brandon M. Vance has been charged with neglect or refusal to make a report or be fingerprinted, offense date 12-9-2022.