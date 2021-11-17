FELONY CASES
Brandon M. Vance has been charged with Grand larceny; penalties, offense as of 10-19-2021.
MISDEMEANOR CASES
Denver Adkins, Jr. has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 10-17-2021.
Jessica Ballantyne has been charged with Unlawful acts of licensees — Beer sales under 21, offense as of 10-28-2021.
Eugene Callahan has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offense as of 10-22-2021.
Roy M. Davis has been charged with 45,100# overweight (GVW), UNDER REVIEW, as of 10-29-2021.
Shea Nicole Haney has been charged with DUI drugs UNDER REVIEW, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offenses as of 11-5-2021.
Schylar Layne Kelley has been charged with No vehicle insurance, offense as of 10-31-2021.
Bobby Everett Kimble has been charged with Unlawful acts of licensees — Beer sales under 21, offense as of 11-16-18.
Ashley W. Mathis has been charged with Unlawful acts of licensees — Beer sales under 21, offense as of 10-28-2021.
Joseph Marion Maynard has been charged with No vehicle insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.;; penalty for misdemeanor & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 10-20-2021.
Thomas A. Neace Jr. has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 10-20-2021.
Danny Prichard has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI, offense as of 11-1-2021.
Michael Wheeler has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Notice of change of address or name. (issuanc3e of license), Notice of change of address or name, Operation of vehicle without required equipment or in unsafe condition, Operation of vehicles with safety belts, No vehicle insurance, Interference with official traffic-control devices by infrared or electronic devices, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 11-7-2021.