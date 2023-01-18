LAND TRANSFERS
n ½ acre, more or less, deed between Vickie Lynn Payton and Vickie Lynn and Christopher M. Payton, Carroll District, as of 10-4-2022.
n 5/12 interest deed between Sharon K. and James Albert Sayre and Ted A. Cooper, $4,000., Jefferson District, undivided, as of 10-4-2022.
n ½ acre deed between Linda L. Holton and Stacey L. Hawley and John and Amanda Cummings, $5,000., Duval District, as of 10-4-2022.
n Deed between John and Theresa Whitlock and William and Teta Baker, Sheridan District, as of 10-4-2022.
n 5.03 acre deed between Debra E. Mathias and Debra E. and Amanda B. Mathias, Washington District, as of 10-5-2022.
n 2.22 acre deed between Seneca Trustees Inc. and JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., $60,000., Carroll District, Mud River, as of 10-6-2022.
n 2.837 acre deed between Daniel W. and Heather R. Kessell and Daniel W. and Heather R. Kessell, Washington District, as of 10-7-2022.
n 1.64 acre deed between Gary Cochran and Gary Cochran, Washington District, as of 10-7-2022.
n Deed between Pamela Sue Pauley and Jason R. and Isaac R. Phillips, Teresa, Sarah and Nathan Argento, Revocable transfer on death, as of 10-7-2022.
n 1.42 acre deed between Kenita Cooper and Matthew Isaiah Chandler, $4,000., Duval District, as of 10-7-2022.
n ½ acre deed between Austin Swann and Terri Duttine, $67,700., Washington District, as of 10-7-2022.
n Lots 29, 30 deed between Gerald (deceased) and Gloria Prichard and William Meeks, $45,000., Sheridan District, 80x148 fee, as of 10-7-2022.
n.30 acre, more or less, deed between Stephaini Walkup and Stephanie Houdek AKA and Stephanie Walkup, Sheridan District, as of 10-7-2022.
n Lot 7 deed between Dennis Austin Rakes and Alexandra Nickole Rakes and Tiffany N. Beckett, $82,000., Carroll District, Sec. B Morton Addition, as of 10-7-2022.
n Deed between Terri G. Duttine and Caleb and Rachel Bailey, as of 10-7-2022.
n 30 Acre deed between Barbara Blankenship and Jeffery Blankenship, Carroll District, as of 10-7-2022.
n 43.75 acre deed between Kesha McCoy and John D. Pridemore Sr., $5,000., Laurel Hill District, 10 Mile, as of 10-7-2022.
n 95 acre deed between Kesha McCoy and John D. Pridemore Sr., $15,000., Laurel Hill District, 10 Mile, as of 10-7-2022.
n 39.56 acre deed between Kesha McCoy and John D. Pridemore Sr., $5,000., Laurel Hill District, 10 Mile, as of 10-7-2022.
n 28.04 acre deed between Kesha McCoy and John D. Pridemore Sr., $5,000., Laurel Hill District, 10 Mile, as of 10-7-2022.
Magistrate Records
FELONIES
n Thomas M. Burton has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI, offense as of 1-4-2023.
n Stephanie Justice has been charged with Gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury and Sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian to a child; (3rd party), offense as of 1-4-2023.
n William George Ritton Jr. has been charged with Wanton endangerment involving firearm, offense as of 1-6-2023.
MISDEMEANORS
n Jaden Adkins has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General and Operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 12-28-2022.
n Donald Joseph Beach has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General and Certificate of insurance, offenses as of 12-30-2022.
n Thomas M. Burton has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Operation of vehicle without required equipment or in unsafe condition, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, TWO COUNTS Knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without valid prescription and Interference with officers or members (WVSP), false information, offenses as of 1-4-2023.
n Eddie Clayton Church has been charged with Failure to pay tax or file return or report, offense as of 12-30-21/09-22.
n Ersie Mae Church has been charged with Failure to pay tax or file return or report, offense as of 12-30-20/12-30-21.
n John Collins has been charged with UNDER REVIEW Driving suspended and Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment.
n Zachary Thomas Gillenwater has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration and Certificate of insurance, offenses as of 1-4-2023.
n Steven L. Kirkland has been charged with Dogs chasing deer, offense as of 12-29-2022.
n Alex Trent Mills has been charged with operation of vehicles without evidences of registration and Certificate of insurance, offenses as of 1-4-2023.
n Elmon Nicholas Parsons has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offense as of 12-19-2022.
n William George Ritton Jr. has been charged with TWO COUNTS Brandishing deadly weapons, threatening or causing breach of the peace; criminal penalties, Domestic Assault — Committing violent injury or causing apprehension of same (Family / Household Member) and Shooting across road or near building or crowd; penalty, offenses as of 1-6-2023.
n Timothy Ray Vance has been charged with UNDER REVIEW Driving suspended and Windshields must be unobstructed, offenses as of 12-22-2022.