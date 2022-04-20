LAND TRANSFERS
Lots 24, 25 deed no fee between Tommy & David R. Adkins and Lincoln Co. Commission, $24,000., Carroll Dist., as of 1-28-2022.
Deed no fee between Susan M. Collins & Susan M. Adkins FKA and Lincoln Co. Commission, $110,000., Carroll Dist., as of 1-28-2022.
Deed no fee between Jarrod Holton and Lincoln Co. Commission, $50,000., Carroll Dist., Estate of Dewey Holton, as of 1-28-2022.
Lots 3,5,7,9,11,13,15 & 17deed between Stuart C. & Kimberly Dawnette Smith & Sherri Elaine Webber and Roy & Sharon Lovejoy, $120,000., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 1-28-2022.
Lots 4,6,20-25,27-29,30,31 deed between Stuart C. & Kimberly Dawnette Smith & Sherri Elaine Webber and Donna Martin, $15,000., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 1-28-2022.
Sur. 1.97 ac. deed between Barry S. & Sandra G. Likens and Phyllis Faye Dolin & Braulio R. Rodriguez, $130,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 1-31-2022.
.25 ac. deed between Marcus E. & Brittany Necole Gundy and Jeff E. Porter, Sheridan Dist., as of 1-31-2022.
Lots 1 & 2 deed between Tammy Barrett and Thomas Barrett, West Hamlin, Two Mile Rt. 3, as of 1-31-2022.
Sur. .16 ac. deed between Tammy Barrett and Thomas Barrett, West Hamlin, as of 1-31-2022.
Min. 1/3 of 40 ac. deed between Tammy Barrett and Thomas Barrett, Sheridan Dist., Coleman, surface mineral coal, oil, gas, as of 1-31-2022.
Lots 14, 15, 16 deed between Tammy Barrett and Thomas Barrett, Sheridan Dist., Sect. 3 McClellan Add. 1.1 ac., as of 1-31-22.
3/10 of 1 ac. deed between Tammy Barrett and Thomas Barrett, West Hamlin, McClellan Addn. Rt. 3, Lower Two Mile, as of 1-31-2022.
29.16 ac. deed between Thomas Roy Watson and Desmond & Brenda Simpkins, $45,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 1-31-2022.
1 ac. deed between Jeffrey Wade and Pamela J. Reel, Carroll Dist., as of 1-31-2022.
40.43 ac. deed between Sheila Mosteller and Todd Steven Mosteller, Duval Dist., as of 1-31-2022.
40.43 ac. deed between Sheila Mosteller and Craig & Tawnya Mosteller, Duval Dist., as of 1-31-2022.
20.1 ac. more or less between Douglas M. Jr. & Tracy R. Norman and Ira S. & Jennifer Fraley, $10,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 2-1-2022.
.76 ac deed between Leonard M. McCormick and Keith A. & Melissa Svala Dunlap, Washington Dist., Preston Branch (Part), as of 2-2-2022.
Pt. 1 ac. deed between Charles, Mary, Keith & Melissa Dunlap and Keith A. & Melissa S. Dunlap, Washington Dist., Angel Br., as of 2-2-2022.
Lot 9 deed between Joshua A. & Tiffany D. New and Mary A. Armstrong & Shannon R. Ross, $30,000., Hamlin, Block 1, as of 2-2-2022.
Deed between Joseph Short and Crystal Clay, $4,500., Sheridan Dist., as of 2-2-2022.
Sur. 148 ac. deed between Montana Sky LLC and Gerald Weathersby, $10,500., Harts Dist., Sand Crk., as of 2-3-2022.
Sur. 148 ac. deed between Gerald Weathersby and Chad Kendrick, $12,000., Harts Dist., Sand Crk., as of 2-3-2022.
Deed between Estate of Dorothy M. Woodall and Michele Woodall, Carroll Dist., as of 2-3-2022.
Deed between Estate of Dorothy Woodall and Jennifer Woodall Wooten, Carroll Dist., as of 2-3-2022.
Deed between Estate of Dorothy Woodall and Martin Woodall, Carroll Dist., as of 2-3-2022.
Deed no fee between Maxine R. Lovejoy and Lincoln Co. BoE, Duval Dist., as of 2-4-2022.
MAGISTRATE RECORDS
FELONIES
Matthew J. Hoskinson has been charged with Failure to register or provide notice of registration changes (Life Registration), as of 4-7-2022.
MISDEMEANORS
Andrew James Ball has been charged with Driving while license revoked — DUI & Driving while license suspended or revoked General, offenses as of 4-5-2022.
Thomas Scott Clark has been charged with Limitations on overtaking on the left & Required signals, offenses as of 3-19-2022.
Eric Counts has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, License to be carried and exhibited on demand, Mufflers; prevention of noise, fumes and smoke & Operation of vehicles with safety belts, offenses as of 4-2-2022.
Todd Alan Coverdale has been charged with Left of center UNDER REVIEW, offense as of 3-28-2022.
Christopher Russell Darling has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Acts prohibited by operator (Road), ATV no helmet & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 4-5-2022.
Timothy Madden has been charged with Cert. of insurance, Registration of vehicles (Owner Plates 10 Days), Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 4-1-2022.
Christopher Meeks has been charged with License to be carried and exhibited on demand, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Restricted licenses (Expired Operators), Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, UNDER REVIEW No proof of registration, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, No vehicle insurance, Required signals, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Operation of vehicles with safety belts, offenses as of 4-2-2022.
Brea Dawn Miller has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Cert. of insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Tail lamps, offenses as of 3-25-2022.
Dallas Dean Miller has been charged with TWO COUNTS Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offense as of 4-6-2022.
Amanda B. Slone has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 3-29-2022.
Clayton Walter Smith has been charged with Domestic Battery — Unlawful physical contact of insulting / provoking nature (Family / Household Member) & Domestic Assault — Committing violent injury or causing apprehension of same (Family / Household Member), offenses as of 4-4-2022.
Mark Anthony Workman has been charged with Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, No vehicle insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, UNDER REVIEW No proof of Reg., Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation of vehicles with safety belts & Limitations on overtaking on the left, offenses as of 4-2-2022.