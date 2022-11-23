LAND TRANSFERS
n 1 acre, deed between Jerry and Angela Porter and Brice Carnahan, $2,000, Harts District, as of 8-11-2022.
n 0.50 acres, deed between Thomas E. Porter, Thomas Jeffery Porter, Jerry A. Porter and Thomas Jeffery Porter, and Lora N., Jerry A. and Angela P. Porter, Harts District, Lots 20, 29, partial lots 30 and 19, as of 8-11-2022.
n Deed between Earl Williams and Jeffrey and Mark Williams, $3,900, Duval District, as of 8-12-2022.
n 3.66 acres, surface deed between Elemental Resources LLC and Maranda Doris Brayall, $7,649.57, Washington District, as of 8-15-2022.
n 5 acres, more or less, deed between Wiley A. and Sherry Albright and Anthony M. and Bethany Albright, Laurel Hill District, as of 8-15-2022.
n 2 acres, more or less, deed between Susan Arthur and Jo Ann Farmer and Phillip Riffe, $10,000, Harts District, as of 8-16-2022.
n 10.37 acres, more or less, deed between Jerry and Marcelene Eldridge and Michelle Lynn Conley, Harts District, as of 8-16-2022.
n 105 acres, fee deed between Kenneth Sherrell and Dan Adkins and Kathey Sue Cost, Tonya Rae Wendell and Tashia Lynn Perry, $1, Carroll District, as of 8-18-2022.
n Mineral rights, 100 acres, tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Wanda Edwards and Garnet Gas Corp., $50, Union Dist., ⅓ of ¼ of ⅓ of 50 acres, Sugartree, ⅓ of ¼ of ⅓ of 100 acres, Sugartree coal map 01-80, as of 8-18-2022.
n Mineral rights, 130 acres, tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and Mary Williamson, $50, Union District, ¼ of 1/9 of 130 acres, Fez Creek coal map 01-73, as of 8-18-2022.
MAGISTRATE COURT
MISDEMEANORS
n Woodrow Wilson Adkins Jr. has been charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, offense date 11-6-2022.
n Noah R. Adkins has been charged with following too closely, offense date 11-5-2022.
n Leeann Brown has been charged with no inspection, offense date 11-3-2022.
n Destiny C. Bryant has been charged with expired registration and no insurance, offense date 11-3-2022.
n Brandi Lynn Carpenter has been charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and defective equipment, offenses as of 11-3-2022.
n Crystal Louise Clark has been charged with no inspection, no registration, improper registration, and no insurance, offense date 11-6-2022.
n Danny M. Cook has been charged with no insurance, offense date 11-5-2022.
n Huey D. Cummings has been charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (two counts), offense date 11-10-2022.
n Matthew Adrian Ferrell has been charged with no inspection, offense date 11-3-2022.
n Kimberly Renee Gillum has been charged with no inspection, unsafe and improperly equipped vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, offense date 11-3-2022.
n Jonathan L. Hager has been charged with no seat belt and no registration, offense date 11-6-2022.
n Amanda R. Jones has been charged with no inspection, offense date 11-3-2022.
n Craig Jones has been charged with traffic violations in a construction zone, offense date 10-31-2022.
n Lisa D. McClure has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offense as of 11-3-2022.
n Angela Gayle Mills has been charged with no seat belt, offense date 11-6-2022.
n Allen Dale Parsons has been charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and no inspection, offense date 11-1-2022.
n Cory M. Pigg has been charged with weight violation, offense date 11-1-2022.
n Ashley N. Richmond has been charged with no inspection and no registration, offense date 11-3-2022.
n Christa M. Smith has been charged with no registration, no insurance and no inspection, offense date 11-2-2022.
n Autumn Rose Waldron has been charged with improper registration and driving while license suspended or revoked, offense date 11-3-2022.
n Shawna Wesse has been charged with no motorcycle operator’s, insurance, improper registration and no inspection, offense date 11-1-2022.
n Janice Williams has been charged with no operator’s, defective equipment (muffler), no inspection, and passing when prohibited, offense date 11-4-2022.
n Janice Elaine Williams has been charged with no insurance and improper registration, offenses as of 11-3-2022.