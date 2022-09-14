LAND TRANSFERS
n 5.25 acres, more or less, deed between Danny Adkins and Carla Lenzer, Laurel Hill District, as of 6-14-2022.
n 0.5 acres, deed between Patricia Ann Woodrum and Derrick and Zoey Ann Nicole Woodrum, Jefferson District, as of 6-15-2022.
n Lots 21-23, deed between Randy L. Duff and Sandra K. Duff, Washington District, as of 6-16-2022.
n 0.75 acres, deed between George Allen and George Allen Stone and Leon K., Leon K. Oxley and Stone Mountain Enterprises LLC, Carroll District, as of 6-16-2022.
n 2 lots, deed between George Allen and George Allen Stone and Leon K., Leon K. Oxley and Stone Mountain Enterprises LLC, Carroll District, as of 6-16-2022.
n 0.75 acres, deed between George Allen Stone and Leon K. Oxley and Stone Mountain Enterprises LLC, Carroll District, as of 6-16-2022.
n 0.09 acres, deed between George Allen Stone and Leon K. Oxley and Stone Mountain Enterprises LLC, Carroll District, as of 6-16-2022.
n 0.75 acres, deed between George Allen Stone and Stone Mountain Enterprises LLC and Stone Mountain Enterprises LLC, Carroll District, as of 6-16-2022.
n 2 lots, deed between George Allen Stone and Stone Mountain Enterprises LLC, Carroll District, as of 6-16-2022.
n 0.75 acres, deed between George Allen Stone and Stone Mountain Enterprises LLC, Carroll District, as of 6-16-2022.
MAGISTRATE COURT
MISDEMEANORS
n Roger Lee Bryant has been charged with no seat belt and no insurance, offense date 8-30-2022.
n Darious P. Burns has been charged with no registration, offense date 8-25-2022.
n William Travis Canterbury has been charged with failure to obey official a traffic-control device and no inspection, offense date 8-23-2022.
n Lionel Dalton has been charged with no seat belt, offense date 8-30-2022.
n Kassie Davis has been charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and no inspection, offense date 8-22-2022.
n Jordan D. Doniff has been charged with no seat belt, offense date 1-23-1997.
n Paula Lois Ellison has been charged with no operator’s and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, offense date 8-24-2022.
n Gary Michael Eskew Jr. has been charged with driving while license revoked for DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked, false certificates, no insurance, and no registration, offense date 8-31-2022.
n Megan Brayn Estepp has been charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and no vehicle insurance, offense date 8-11-2022.
n Robert Farley has been charged with no inspection, offense date 8-25-2022.
n Megan Leann Fuller has been charged with driving too fast for roadway conditions, offense date 8-25-2022.
n Randall Scott Meddings has been charged with no insurance, no inspection, and improper registration, offense dates 8-25-2022.
n Larry David Miller Jr. has been charged with no inspection and improper registration, offense date 8-24-2022.
n Larry Miller has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Operation of vehicle without required equipment or in unsafe condition, offenses as of 8-24-2022.
n Brian Moles has been charged with no seat belt, offense date 8-25-2022.
n Nguyen Nga My has been charged with driving too fast for roadway conditions and no insurance, offense date 8-25-2022.
n Steven J. Neil has been charged with no seat belt, offense date 8-30-2022.
n Roger S. Pauley has been charged with no inspection, offense date 8-25-2022.
n Trey Seth Phillips has been charged with no inspection, offense date 8-15-2022.
n Scottie Sias has been charged with no seat belt, offense date 8-30-2022.
n Corey Douglas Slone has been charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and expired registration, offense date 8-15-2022.
n John Weston Tolliver has been charged with driving too fast for roadway conditions, offense date 8-25-2022.
n Thomas A. Turley has been charged with no seat belt, offense date 8-25-2022.
n Alexis Noelle Vickers has been charged with driving too fast for roadway conditions, offense date 8-23-2022.