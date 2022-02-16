LAND TRANSFERS
8 &12.5 ac. deed between Donald & Sylvia Skelonc and Skelonc Trust, Sheridan Dist., as of 11-19-2021.
8 ac. more or less deed between Warren P. Adkins and Matthew & Renata Adkins, Sheridan Dist., as of 11-19-2021.
20 ac. deed between James Lucas and Anthony Brewster, $40,680., Harts Dist., as of 11-22-2021.
1 ac. more or less deed between Johnny R., Randall A., Ricky L. & Robert W. Davis, Connie Adams & Debra Davis Bulanton and Debar Davis Blanton, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 11-22-2021.
40 ac. +/- deed between Johnny R., Randall A., Ricky L. & Robert W. Davis, Connie Adams & Debra Davis Blanton and Johnny R. Davis & Connie Adams, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 11-22-2021.
1 ac. +/- deed between between Johnny R., Randall A., Ricky L. & Robert W. Davis, Connie Adams & Debra Davis Blanton and Ricky Lee Davis, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 11-22-2021.
1 ac. more or less between between Johnny R., Randall A., Ricky L. & Robert W. Davis, Connie Adams & Debra Davis Blanton and Randall A. Davis, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 11-22-2021.
Mineral deed between Robin Lovejoy Brister and Daniel & Jessica & Isaiah M. Foose, $100., Jefferson Dist., as of 11-23-2021.
Lease between Leatherwood Holdings LLC and Leasing & Commercial Enterorises LLC, as of 11-23-2021.
1 ac. +/- between between Johnny R., Randall A., Ricky L. & Robert W. Davis, Connie Adams & Debra Davis-Blanton and Robert Wayne Davis, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 11-23-2021.
3.8927 ac m/l deed between Homer III & Shelia Wilson and Billy J. & Billy S. Tabor, $2,000., Carroll Dist., as of 11-23-2021.
32 ac. m/l deed between Mark Poots and James & Glenda Probst, Rachel & Kevin Kinder, $15,000., Carroll Dist., as of 11-24-2021.
2 ac. sur. Deed between Silford Miles Browning and Steven J. & Pamela K. Browning, Harts Dist., Harts Crk., as of 11-24-2021.
Lots 4 thru 7 deed between John E. Fields and Tony Sowards, Washington Dist., as of 11-24-2021.
.15 ac. deed between Ann Peterson & Helen Peterson estate and Robert Peterson, Washington Dist., as of 11-24-2021.
.25 ac. deed between Gregory Ball and Audrey Parsons, Carroll Dist., as of 11-29-2021.
39 ac. deed between Montana Sky LLC and Dorothy Guy & Cristal Graham, Union Dist., Maul Frk., as of 11-29-2021.
1.235 ac. deed between Roy N. & Sharon T. Lovejoy and Norman & Daneva Pennington, $135,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 11-29-2021.
¾ ac. deed between Billy Wysong and Gary Wysong, Carroll Dist., as of 11-29-2021.
Deed between Asa Pauley and Anthony T. & Connie Briles McCullough, $182,000., Washington Dist., 426 Midway Rd., Alum Crk., WV 25003, as of 11-30-2021.
.919 & 9.27 ac. deed between Barry Roberts and Kari Lei Roberts, Washington Dist., as of 11-30-2021.
MAGISTRATE
FELONIES
Cletis R. Clark has been charged with Receiving or transferring stolen goods, offense as of 1-31-2022.
MISDEMEANORS
Robbie A. Browning has been charged with No vehicle insurance, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Operation of vehicles with safety belts & Mufflers; prevention of noise, fumes and smoke, offenses as of 1-22-2022.
Brianna M. Bryant has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Following too closely, No proof of registration under review & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 1-26-2022.
Brittany Renae Chambers has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offense as of 1-24-2022.
Thomas Scott Clark has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI, Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Cert. of insurance, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & No vehicle shall at any time be driven to the left side of the roadway, offenses as of 2-4-2022.
Linda G. Copley has been charged with Registration card to be signed, carried and exhibited on demand (Regist. Unsigned), Mufflers; prevention of noise, fumes and smoke, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Failure to apply for/provide WV driver’s license & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 1-23-2022.
Michael Dale Dean has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation of vehicles with safety belts & License to be carried and exhibited on demand, offenses as of 1-23-2022.