n Damon Davidson has been charged with Grand larceny; penalties, Accidents involving death or personal injuries (Laving Scene) & UNDER REVIEW Fleeing in vehicle causing injury, offenses as of 3-8-2023.
n James Hensley Jr. has been charged with Conspiracy to violate (2-10 yrs.) & Grand larceny; penalties, offenses as of 3-5-2023.
Misdemeanors:
n Debra Allen Clemons has been charged with Unlawful acts of licensees — Beer sales under 21, offense as of 2-8-2023.
n Dustin Ray Cooper has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Cert. of insurance & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 3-8-2023.
n Damon Davidson has been charged with Obstructing officer; penalties; definitions, & Battery on a government employee and/or medical personnel, offenses as of 3-8-2023.
n William Ferguson Jr. has been charged with Driving vehicle while in impaired state & Possession of controlled substance Schedule I, offenses as of 3-8-2023.
n Ricky Allen Hager has been charged with No vehicle insurance, Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses — state id, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 2-22-2023.
n Odell I. Hall has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses — state id & possession of Marijuana UNDER REVIEW, offenses as of 3-3-2023.
n Kendra M. King has been charged with No proof of insurance & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 3-1-2023.
n Jennifer Mathis has been charged with Driving while licenses suspended or revoked; General & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor).
n Keven P. Turley has been charged with Cert. of insurance & Improper use of evidences of registration — misdemeanor, offenses as of 3-3-2023.
n Janice Williams has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Display of inspection cert. or inspection of vehicle & failure to register vehicle equipped with pneumatic tires, offenses as of 3-7-2023.