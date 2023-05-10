LAND TRANSFERS, etc.:
n 4 ac. Deed between Robert Earl Hatfield and James William Hatfield, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 3-10-2023.
n 50 ac. m/l deed between Melani Zee Adkins and Keith Edward Adkins, $17,700., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 3-10-2023.
n 81 ac. Deed between Devin Michael Smoot & Mark A. & Tammy W. Dunlap, $51,500., Duval Dist., Road Fork, as of 3-13-2023.
n 29/100 ac. Deed between Charles K. Dragoo Sr. and Clayton N. Rakes, $95,000., Union Dist., Mud River, as of 3-13-2023.
n 50, 170.5, 74, 139 ac. Deed between Billie R. Sipple Jr., Mark A. & Anna May Music and Billie R. Jr. & Sr. Sipple, Mark A. & Anna May Music, Harts Dist., as of 3-14-2023.
n 50, 170.5, 74, 139 ac. Deed between Billie R. Jr. & Sr. Sipple, Mark A. & Anna May Music, $475,000., Harts Dist., as of 3-14-2023.
n Min. 1/8 of 197.5 ac. Deed between Robert A. Lovejoy & Elizabeth Lovejoy Brack and Vemon E. Lovejoy, Jefferson Dist., as of 3-15-2023.
n 4, 4.5 ac. Deed between Theresa K. Salmons and Mark Aaron Salmons, Carroll Dist., Transfer on death, as of 3-16-2023.
n Deed no fee between Eloise Collins and Lois Conley & Zelma Chatman, 2022-G22-0022, as of 3-16-2023.
n Deed no fee between Trilba Faye Hill and Kimberly Quintrell & Emily Miller, 2022-G-22-0024, as of 3-16-2023.
n 2 ac. Deed between Phillip Holley and Steven & Joni Darnell, Union Dist., as of 3-17-2023.
n 42 ac. m/l deed between Leonard & Mary Lou Wiley and Melissa Combs, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 3-17-2023.
n Deed between Martin Woodall and Kristopher & Tiffany Browning, $260,000., Hamlin, as of 3-20-2023.
n Lots 52, 53 deed between Segara Properties LLC and Shannon & Mark Segarra, Hamlin, as of 3-21-2023.
Marriages:
n John Denver Adkins, 47, Branchland & Stacey Leanne Carper, 32, Hamlin.
n Richard Brian Belcher, 17, Sod & Cynthia Gae Lowery, 17, Alum Creek.
n Nicholas Lee Hymer, 33 & Tamara Marie Adkins, 26, both of Branchland.
n Jared Steven Treadway, 39, Sod & Jamie Dara Graves, 52, Sumerco.
n John Ross Adkins, 41 & Lara Jean Adkins, 31, Alkol.
n Steven Dale Stratton, 60 & Latrenda Dawn Clay, 55, both of West Hamlin.
Roy James Proffitt Jr. 29 & Rebecca Jane Smith, 22, both of Alum Creek.
n Trae Jordan Caldwell, 32 & Jessica Dawn Johnson, 37, both of West Hamlin.
n David Michael Scites, 22 & Deborah Kay Powell, 19.
n Dale Lee Mullins, 20 & Colleen Frances Maynard, 20, Ranger.
n Rickie Lynn Clay, 20 & Sheila Faye Clark, 17.
n Barry Alan Bias, 30, West Hamlin & Teresa Lynn Browning, 22, Hamlin.
n Brayden Nelson Dunlap, 24, Alkol & Shellie Beth Smith, 22, Sumerco.
n Ralph F. Stanley, 27 & Dorothy Ellen Dotson, 18.
n James E. Adkins, 19 & Isabella Sammons, 18, both of Midkiff.
n James Allen Estep, 30, Branchland & Kelli Lynn Pullen, 22, Culloden.
n Thomas Raborn Harvey, 24 & Patty Yvone McKinney, 27, both of Branchland.
n Eddie Duane Davis, 30 & Kristen Grace Hager, 27, both of Alum Creek.
n James Robert Egnor, 26 & Amber Nichole Bayes, 21, both of Griffithsville.
n Robert L. Adkins, 39 & Lettie Jane Farley, 22.
n Edward Garfield Adkins II, 38 & Karrie Nicole Bills, 35, both of Branchland.
n Danny Joe Fowler III, 19 & Carrie Rhianna Kelley, 18, both of Harts.
Magistrate records
Felonies:
n Brian Lee Corbett has been charged with THREE COUNTS Manufacture / possess with intent to manufacture / deliver (Sched. I or II Narcotic, Manufacture / deliver / possess with intent to manufacture / deliver (Sched. I, II, III Other) & Conspiracy UNDER REVIEW, offenses as of 4-22-2023.
n Dottie M. Hager has been charged with Manufacture / possess with intent to manufacture / deliver (Sched. I or II Narcotic, offense as of 4-23-2023.
n Tanya Ann Renee Lewis has been charged with UNDER REVIEW Conspiracy, offense as of 4-22-2023.
Misdemeanors:
n Haleigh D. Adler has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, UNDER REVIEW No proof of registration, Cert. of insurance & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 4-16-2023.
n Orange Jean Casto has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offense as of 4-20-2023.
n Kevin Eldred has been charged with Driving too fast for roadway conditions & No vehicles shall at any time be driven to left side of roadway, offenses as of 4-21-2023.
n Danny Johnson has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offense as of 4-22-2023.
n Philemon Maynard has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, No vehicle insurance, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, UNDER REVIEW No proof of registration, License to be carried and exhibited on demand, Exp. Of registration and certificates of title & Operation of vehicles with safety belts, offenses as of 4-16-2023.
n Alex Wayne Mitchell has been charged with Domestic Assault — Committing violent injury or causing apprehension of same (Family / Household Member), Domestic Battery — Unlawful physical contact of insulting / provoking nature (Family / Household Member), Obstructing officer; penalties; definitions, Criminal ID Bureau (Neglect) & UNDER REVIEW Trespassing, offenses as of 4-26-2023.
n Brandi G. Vickers has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 4-26-2023.
n Christopher John Waples has been charged with Criminal penalties (Hatfield and McCoy Authority), offense as of 4-23-2023.
n Shanna Kay Waples has been charged with Criminal penalties (Hatfield and McCoy Authority), offense as of 4-23-2023.