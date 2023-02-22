LAND TRANSFERS
n 1.5 ac. Deed between Danny J. Sammons and Danny J. Jr. & Helen Sammons, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 10-31-2022.
n Deed between Bennie R. Triplett and David & Connie Wheeler, $6,000, Sheridan Dist., as of 10-31-2022.
n.715 ac. Deed between Deborah McComas and Kevin & Danielle Adkins, $30,900, Sheridan Dist., as of 10-31-2022.
n Deed between Chris & Nancy Wilkinson and Ralph Jody Pistore, $5,000, Hamlin, Lynn & Mansion Streets, as of 10-31-2022.
n 185 ac. Surface deed between James Tsismanakis, Stephen W. & Michael V. Minor & Virginia Bowen and May Bros. Lumber Co., $150,000, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 11-1-2022.
n 185 ac. Surface deed between Fred & Sandra J. Shope and May Bros. Lumber Co., $150,000, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 11-1-2022.
n 5 ac. Deed between Janice Connor and Steve & Sandra Childress, Washington Dist., as of 11-1-2022.
n Deed between Leona Mae Hoffman, Thomas C. & Leona McGrady and Mitchell T. & Suzanne Hensley, $175,000, Union Dist., as of 11-1-2022.
n Deed between Robert Allen Pauley and James Daniel Swann, Duval Dist., as of 11-2-2022.
n Lots 2, 3, 5 1/6 ac. Deed between Whatt Vance and Debra Ferguson, $2,000, Sheridan Dist., as of 11-2-2022.
n Deed between Shawn Adkins, Harry Freeman, Timothy Hall, Michael Hobrook, Dusty Nagle, Ronald Smith & Carol Stinson and Harry Freeman, Union Dist., as of 11-3-2022.
n Lots 8, 9 & 10 deed between Garfield & Garnett Adkins and Nora Adkins, Duval Dist., as of 11-3-2022.
n 1.5 ac. Cal. 1.5 ac. Surface deed between Norman Triplett II and James & Sonny Thompson, $150,000, Sheridan Dist., Coleman Creek, as of 11-3-2022.
n Surface 2.557 Parcel A, Surface .0825 Parcel B. deed between Chelsey L. & Ryan D. Gibson and Willard Brown & Tammy Layton, $31,500, Washington Dist., as of 11-3-2022.
n N. ½ Lot 4 41x132 deed between Martin Woodall exec. Of estate of Dorothy M. Woodall and Robin L. Sehi, $50,000, Hamlin, Easton Addition, as of 11-3-2022.
n Deed between Jaimee Gue and Nattie J. Toney & Miranda Lee Nelson, $92,000, Sheridan Dist., as of 11-3-2022.
MAGISTRATE RECORDS
Felony
n Kermit Gene Adkins Jr. has been charged with 832 counts Sexual assault first degree UNDER REVIEW, offenses as of 1-1-2021 thru 1-2023.
n Jacob Ryan Burns has been charged with Entry of building other than dwelling; entry of railroad, traction, or motorcar, steamboat or vessel & Grand larceny; penalties, offenses as of 1-28-2023.
Misdemeanors
n Drake N. Beadle has been charged with Driving too fast for roadway conditions & UNDER REVIEW No proof of insurance, offenses as of 1-27-2023.
n Odell Hall has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 2-9-2023.
n Jason K. Owen has been charged with UNDER REVIEW No proof of registration, Exp. Of registration and certificates of title, No vehicle insurance & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 2-4-2023.
n Douglas Lee Ramey has been charged with Misdemeanor offenses for violation of protective order; repeat offenses, penalties & UNDER REVIEW Destruction of property, offenses as of 2-10-2023.